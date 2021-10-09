Vaccination is a personal decision with important consequences
The most important event of 1492 happened in Spain, not America. Torquemada started the Inquisition and any bright Spanish lad knew that he need to be somewhere else.
The ignorance and superstition that fueled the Inquisition, burned witches all over Europe and the New World also created the horrors of the Protestant Reformation. Imagine, burning people alive because they wanted to read the Bible in their own language without some priest (usually illiterate) telling them what it said.
When I read the letters in the Sentinel, I hear the same howls from Salem.
Vaccines protect the vaccinated, mostly (nothing is perfect). If you are vaccinated you are (mostly) safe. If you aren’t, you might be at risk. My vaccination doesn’t make you safe. Only yours will do that.
Who makes decisions about your health? You or your master? Ask a rancher, if 0.6% of his cattle die, is that a disaster or the “cost of doing business?” (The “Spanish Flu” of 1918 killed 5.6% of the population. Do the math, you can do 3rd grade math, right? Deaths/population X 100 = %).
People die. People die all the time. People with “pre-existing conditions” tend to die sooner than healthy people. As an old, overweight, diabetic, with lung conditions, I chose to get a vaccination. Just like I chose to get a vaccination for shingles, pneumonia and other things. My CHOICE.
No witch hunting required. No threats of Heresy Trials, Inquisition or loss of my job, my choice.
The only thing worse that being an ignorant member of a howling mob, is to be the guys whipping up that mob.
Finally, look at nature. Myriads of little creatures, each with their own little lives, and own little life paths. Most live, some die, all die eventually. But except for lemmings, most creatures make their own decisions. As a mechanism for continuing life, the most life possible, this decentralized decision making strategy is brilliant.
God may make perfect decisions (said “may” because I’m not smart enough to second guess Him), but I’m sure that no human or group of humans can do that. I’m not the smartest guy in the world, and I don’t always make the best decisions, but they are mine and I’ll take responsibility for them.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
When will Trump supporters accept he lost fairly?
Lori Holly's recent letter to the editor is ridiculous. She states "Millions of us believe that President Trump was robbed of his legitimate election" and "your most egregious failure (that of the Mesa County Commissioners) was to your constituents by ignoring the possibility that the information presented by Clerk Peters was true."
Ms. Holly, you and Clerk Peters can believe whatever nonsense you want but without a shred of evidence of what you believe is true, there isn't any reason to question or investigate the integrity of the election. Just because you have a belief in something means absolutely nothing without evidence! Let's liken the presidential election to an NFL football game. Trump was ahead at the end of the first quarter, the second quarter and third quarter. But then, when all the votes were finally counted, Joe Biden had scored the most points. Now somehow, Trump supporters are upset that because he was ahead for most of the game, that he should have been declared the winner. But in an NFL game as well as the election, you don't win by scoring the least amount of points.
You Trump supporters are upset that Biden came from behind in the final two minutes and won the game but then you claim the game was rigged. It was not! I understand you are disappointed that you lost the game on a last minute Biden clutch drive but then to turn that around and say you should have won the game with fewer points is just plain stupid. In fact, the Arizona instant replay recount showed that Biden actually gained votes in Maricopa County. Just give it up. You lost. Lick your wounds.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
Mesa County's theater of the absurd
Dear Editors:
In Thursday’s Washington Post, columnist Eugene Robinson asked “[h]ow dumb can a nation get and still survive?” — pointing to Republicans’ devotion to Loser-in-Chief Trump’s “Big Lie” as proof that they are “betting that their constituents are too dumb to know they’re being lied to.”
Clear evidence that “[s]o far, the bet is paying off” was afforded by Friday’s letter from Montrose’s Lori Holly (“Commissioners failed constituents by dismissing Peters’ claims of fraud”), which drags the Peters fiasco down to a new level of abject absurdity.
Obviously, even if thousands of locals and millions nationally still actually “believe” — with no basis in fact, even after every one of their paltry bogus allegation of “huge voter fraud” has been disproved in court (except as to a few Trump voters) — that Trump won, that proves only that they join the thousands/millions who once believed that the Earth is flat and the center of the universe.
Moreover, while many political observers agree that too many elected “representatives, irrespective of party, are more concerned with their own electability than election integrity,” Lori seems entirely oblivious to the irony that Trump himself is the most egregious example of this self-serving disdain for “election integrity” in U.S. history.
Holly’s entire screed is based on the false premise that our Commissioners somehow “dismissed” Peters’ purported “claims." However, as Charles Ashby has chronicled, Peters never even took her claims to them — first, tweeting a vague allegation, then surreptitiously conspiring to manufacture fake “evidence” to support it, and then leaking that fabrication to South Dakota, not to the BOCC.
Now, Holly and her ilk demand “proof of a negative” (see: “argument from ignorance”), while our legal system — encumbered with reverence for due process — struggles to catch-up with the incessant proliferation of misinformed falsehoods that pervades the matter.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Our doom is our spending
HOW LONG DO WE HAVE? About the time our original 13 States adopted their new constitution in 1787, Alexander Tyler a Scottish history professor at the University of Edinburgh said. "A democracy is always temporary in nature, it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public. From that moment on the majority always vote for the candidate who promises the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations from the beginning of history, has been about 200 years."
America is now in it's 245th year as the greatest experiment in human history to have a government "by the people, for the people that shall not perish from this Earth," as Lincoln once famously spoke at the most famous battle of the Civil War. I believe that we have reached that point where the politicians in Washington DC are more interested in padding their pockets, to making themselves wealthy at the expense of the American people. Greed is what drives our government today; Democrat, Republicans and independents are all in on the take and they are spending this country into bankruptcy just as the Chicago Communist Saul Alinsky wrote in his book "Rules for Radicals" on how to destroy America from the inside to bring us down to the level of a third world country. Think about what this country is headed towards with our leaders taking us down the economic black hole that we can never recover from.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction