In support of Judge Jackson’s nomination
This letter is in support of President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Judge Jackson is the right person for the position. She has experience, credentials and would bring a new understanding to the court that would broaden its grasp of many issues and bring it closer to delivering equal justice for all.
MARIE KATEN
Grand Junction
Today, even the homeowner is homeless
America’s growing homeless population is one of the surest indicators we have lost our way as a people.
Now, I realize, all of middle America is homeless. We first lost our rural lands to gigantic factory farms. We are now losing control of our suburban homes and city workplaces to corporate and political moguls who feudalize all aspects of our lives.
We have lost our education system to opportunists who elevate their nihilistic view of freedom to the status of a religion.
We have lost our Congress to a philosophy that says it is better for one man to rule than many representative men and women to debate and decide.
We have lost our forests to fire, our crops to drought, our shorelines to hurricanes and floods.
We have lost our souls to exploitative doctrines practiced by political parties, governments, politically correct university faculties and even churches.
We admit we do not know black history, but we refuse to admit that we do not know white history either.
We have our celebrities, our ED treatments, our streaming pleasures and our talk shows. We are happy in our own swill, but we are homeless.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Tina Peters should stop with all the nonsense
OMG! Tina didn’t get a pillow? What is the world coming to if you don’t get a pillow in jail? Maybe she should call her friend, Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, to send her one. She also believes that she is such a threat to others wanting to run for Secretary of State that she would be targeted.
Peters seems to have an exaggerated perception of her position in the world. She is delusional if she thinks that her own “political theater” isn’t what is killing her career chances. Can we please just get this woman to stop with all this nonsense and fade into obscurity.
JOAN YOUNG
Grand Junction
Chamber has an opportunity with Schwenke’s departure
With Diane Schwenke's retirement, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce has an opportunity to take the chamber back to its roots, to move away from being a political bludgeon and back to the town boosterism of the chamber's founders — folks who understood that a rising tide must lift all boats.
Early members of the Chamber included a socialist and later communist George N. Falconer, and S. B. Hutchinson, who was elected to the position of Alderman in 1902 as a Socialist and later would become the first socialist Chief of Police in 1909.
These early boosters of the city saw clearly that we were “all in this together,” and pushed for many early community improvements.
Did these communists and socialist on the chamber try to kill business? No. They did not conflate commerce with capitalism. Their close friend and political fellow traveler and leading business man, William Moyer, supported their radical efforts. Falconer's bookstore was in the Fair building.
Should the next leader of the chamber be a socialist? No. But we should try to find someone that sees their role as serving the whole valley, not just the ownership-class.
JACOB RICHARDS
Grand Junction
Biden didn’t cause inflation, high gas prices
I read letters again and again in this column blaming Biden for everything except people's grandkids not being potty trained yet! The latest from Steve Menzies calls the stimulus money we received (started by Trump, but no mention of that!) the reason we have high inflation!
We are recovering from a pandemic that resulted in the shutdown of the economy to save lives. Close to 1 million still died, but what might have been? Reestablishing manufacturing and supply lines is a painstaking process, but Biden is working on it! He did not start it.
Oil production and processing being below the demand is a result of oil producers crunching the numbers to get the max for their product! The slow comeback of employment in the oil industry is also involved, but providers making sure there was not enough gas in the market to drop prices to $2/gal is the problem! Biden does not control how much oil producers put on the market, there are thousands of wells that can produce and thousands more have permits to drill!
I am tired of reading articles from people that do not research the facts and want to blame Biden for things caused by other reasons! Research before you put political hate on our problems, people!
JERRY GASKINS
Paonia
Uncontrolled growth is causing problems for Mesa County
Mesa County has to stop the uncontrolled growth. Along with all the western U.S. we are in a very serious drought. All the long range predictions show it is only going to get worse. Every house built will use 3,000 gallons of water or more per month. I feel we are putting our valley in the same situation as the Front Range. People say they move here because of the quality of life, which diminishes every year. We need a moratorium on water taps.
You have created other problems with this growth. Our roads are not capable of the traffic flow you have created. I heard on the local news that our landfill is about maxed out and we should start a recycling program. The more growth, the more trash. We have voluntarily recycled for the past 10 years. We do not see a lot of participation. To make a program work the city and county will have to pay for it.
Our elected officials need to make decisions more for the sake of our valley, not for the tax dollars.
GALEN KOONTS
Grand Junction
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.