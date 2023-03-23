City needs improve bidding process
As a member of the local contracting industry, I feel compelled to respond to the letter to the editor from Robert Traylor (City Council should safeguard tax money — February 24) regarding recent paving work done in house by the city.
Taxpayers need to know that the city recently purchased a paving machine for just under $500,000 when there are at least six such machines already in the Valley operated by skilled construction workers available. These workers are employed by companies that provide jobs and pay taxes to the city. It is also worth noting that the “minor” paving job where the machine was first used involved nine miles of trail. That is not minor.
The estimate provided by the city manager of 60% cost savings did not include equipment operating costs, labor costs, training costs, overhead or additional material costs as city staff needed to be trained to use the machine. There is really no way to know if the taxpayers saw any savings or if the costs were actually higher than if this project had been bid out.
I would also point out that the example used to assert that there will be plenty of public works’ projects to go around was a trail project utilizing grant funds. A condition of the use of those funds was utilizing a bid process for construction.
I agree that as local contractors we need to bid responsibly, but we also need a level playing field. All costs, including labor, should be used to compare the costs of doing the work internally or with private contractors so the taxpayers have a true picture of which is most cost effective.
Moving forward the city should have a clear and publicly available policy for when they will self-perform construction projects. Staff should also work with the contracting community to see what unnecessary barriers may exist that limit the city receiving bids.
An improved bidding process, rather than the City competing directly with the private sector, guarantees that the Council is truly “safeguarding taxpayer dollars.”
RICHARD DAVIS
Grand Junction
Council disregarded neighbors’ concerns over annexation
Grand Junction City Council, despite being faced by dozens of affected residents, presented with a pile of petitions (195) from adjacent property owners, and ample testimony opposing annexation, you went ahead and made another flagpole annexation of county land in Fruitvale. I question attorney Shaver’s legal opinion that you had no choice.
A developer wants to build a high-density apartment complex across the street from Neighborhood Walmart. This would be completely out of character with the bordering subdivision (Eastbrook). The only report on the proposed development was a vague presentation by the developer’s representative.
Public concern about traffic problems, higher crime rates, police and fire protection, infrastructure adequacy (sewer, water, flood) were dismissed. At least you voted to disallow residential density that is three times adjacent zoning.
How can you approve annexation without knowing what is planned for the property?
Congratulations. You now have about 500 or so disappointed next-door neighbors who are disenfranchised from any decisions you make and to whom you are not accountable. We can only hope that you will show some respect for the health, safety and welfare of your new neighbors.
CHERYL CONROD
Grand Junction
Fox News isn’t just lying about a stolen election
The biggest lie on Fox News may not necessarily be about a stolen 2020 election. The most damaging one may be their denial of human caused climate change. Just like they know that the election was not stolen, they know climate science is not a hoax. It’s not their fault, it is a storyline their sponsors and loyal audience prefers.
CO2 is long lasting. Even if we accomplished net zero emissions today, our planet will still continue to warm for the next 30 or 40 years. The UN predicts millions of people will be displaced. Those most affected are poor and have contributed very little to the planet level of greenhouse gasses. Because we have been lulled into ignoring the role our western lifestyle has on our planet, we are entering a time that we face expensive adaptation strategies.
Mitigation costs refer to the cost of reducing greenhouse gasses, and adaptation costs refer to making society more resilient to fires, drought, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and sea level rising. An adaptation example is a sea wall. It’s the cost of prevention versus an impossible cure. It’s the cost of solar projects versus the cost of drought. We face a climate crisis. Just like Fox News will try to minimize the insurrection on Jan. 6, you can be sure they will make the climate crisis a bad word. Don’t fall for it.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Teen pregnancies are not a rural value
Hearing our Congresswoman Lauren Boebert asserting that somehow teen pregnancy is a rural value, is akin to arguing that a lack of education and adulthood are somehow rural values. I don’t think that the majority of rural voters would agree that their values are based on out-of-wedlock pregnancies (like Boeberts’ family legacy), and not graduating from high school — as some 50% of such teen pregnancies result in.
To infer that under 18 year old teens have the fiscal resources, life experience, and foresight to choose to be parents is rationalizing at best from the perspective of those that have made the same mistake (vs. conscious choice). That is why it’s widely accepted that high school students should be educated in topics like sex education, something that Congresswoman Boebert wants to restrict, in order to give them accountability for their sexual decisions. Likewise, a responsible parent would value talking with their teen children on what teen pregnancy means in terms of life decisions. Topics like receiving adequate social, emotional, medical, fiscal and academic support when such things are more difficult to achieve when a teen.
Boeberts’ moralizing about rural values is an easy way to help further stoke the culture wars, and fails to address the deeper issues involved in teen pregnancy. If the congresswoman actually wanted to help rural teens, she would support education, including sex education, welfare programs that support pregnant or teen mothers (like food, housing, fiscal help), and maybe support legislation like TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families). Which by the way congresswoman, tries to prevent out-of-wedlock pregnancies.
TIM THOMAS
Durango
Push Denver to stick to Standard Time all year long
Permanent, year-round daylight saving time (DST) is a tried — and failed — experiment.
In December 1973, Nixon signed the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act to begin this two-year experiment.
Initially, 79% of the public favored the daylight time move, according to a study by the National Opinion Research Center of the University of Chicago.
In the months to follow, reports in The New York Times and The Washington Post reflected dissatisfaction. Most of the concern came from parents and school officials about the winter darkness and resulting traffic accidents/children deaths.
By February, opinion for keeping permanent DST dropped to 42%, according to NORC.
A House committee report found that a majority of the public expressed “distaste” for DST in wintertime.
On Oct. 5, President Ford signed legislation reversing permanent DST.
Recently, Congress and states (including Colorado) have pushed for permanent, year-round DST — an already proven failure.
Interestingly enough, the Uniform Time Act of 1966 specifically allows for a state to exempt itself from observing DST by simply passing a law.
While Hawaii has never observed DST, Arizona hasn’t since the year after the enactment of UTA, having exempted itself.
Honestly, I’m tired of switching time twice a year.
To stick to Standard Time year-round, we need to petition state House and Senate representatives in the Denver statehouse.
Push for it. Write them. Call them. Let them know to act.
Because instead of complaining, I’d rather do something that's within reach to achieve.
We can do this.
JONATHAN BOWERS
Durango
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.