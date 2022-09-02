National Cinema Day is Saturday, Sept. 3, and movie tickets will cost $3.
It’s a sweet, one-day deal, and both Picture Show, 590 24½ Road, and Regal Cinemas 14, 648 Market St., are participating.
National Cinema Day is Saturday, Sept. 3, and movie tickets will cost $3.
It’s a sweet, one-day deal, and both Picture Show, 590 24½ Road, and Regal Cinemas 14, 648 Market St., are participating.
All tickets cost $3 (plus fees), and that includes tickets to this week’s new releases, “Gigi & Nate” and “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”
National Cinema Day was organized by The Cinema Foundation for Labor Day weekend, which is often one of the slowest for theaters, according to a news release from the foundation.
Those who decide to snag one of those $3 ticket for a movie will get sneak peeks of upcoming movies from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros., the news release said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:42:57 AM
Sunset: 07:44:42 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:43:51 AM
Sunset: 07:43:10 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:44:46 AM
Sunset: 07:41:38 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: E @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:45:40 AM
Sunset: 07:40:05 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:46:34 AM
Sunset: 07:38:31 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:47:29 AM
Sunset: 07:36:57 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:48:23 AM
Sunset: 07:35:22 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.