Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

National Cinema Day is Saturday, Sept. 3, and movie tickets will cost $3.

It’s a sweet, one-day deal, and both Picture Show, 590 24½ Road, and Regal Cinemas 14, 648 Market St., are participating.