Young Artist Competition 2021 seeks musicians
If you are a musician under the age of 30, Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra is looking for you.
The symphony is accepting applications for its Young Artist Competition 2021. An application could lead to an audition with the opportunity to win $1,500 and become a soloist performing with the symphony.
This year, the competition is open to musicians performing on any orchestral instrument except the piano.
For information, go to https://app.getacceptd/gjso.
Artist in Residence program accepts applications
Online applications are being accepted by Mesa County Libraries for its 970West Artist in Residence program in 2021.
Through Monday, Feb. 15, artists can apply for the program that will offer them a studio space to work in while they connect with the community through presentations and workshops at the library, according to a news release from Mesa County Libraries.
Two artists will be selected for 2021. Two 14-week terms are available. The first will go from May 24 through Aug. 30, and the second will go from Sept. 13 through Dec. 20.
To be selected, an artist must be 18 years old or older, reside in Mesa County and have a valid library card, the news release said.
For information about the program and its requirements, go to mesacountylibraries.org/services/970weststudio/air/applyforair.
Grant process opens for GJ arts, cultural events, projects
The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture is accepting grant applications for local arts and cultural events, projects and programs.
These proposals may be submitted online by nonprofit groups or governmental/educational agencies in Colorado with a project in Grand Junction, according to a news release.
There is $36,000 available for grants in 2021, and requests cannot exceed $3,800.
Proposals for grants must be submitted by Feb. 1. Events related to accepted grants must be held between March 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
For application information, go to gjparksandrec.org/194/Art-Commission-Grant.