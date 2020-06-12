Tank in Rangely receives NEA grant
The National Endowment for the Arts approved a $25,000 grant for The Tank Center for Sonic Arts in Rangely.
The grant will be used to produce a film and music event in May of 2021 featuring guitarist and composer Bill Frisell and filmmaker Bill Morrison, according to a news release from the Tank.
“Frisell will perform an original score and Morrison will project film images on the landscape and sides of the seven-story water tank, telling the tank’s story as an embodiment of the American West,” the news release said.
A feature documentary featuring footage from the event will be produced in 2022, the release said.
Since 2013, the Tank has hosted a number of recording sessions, performances and local events.
For information about the grant, go to arts.gov/news. For information about the Tank, go to tanksounds.org.
Dinosaur Journey reopens with changes
Dinosaur Journey museum will reopen on Thursday, June 18, after being closed for nearly three months.
The museum at 550 Jurassic Ct., in Fruita, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and visitors will note a few changes, according to a news release from Museums of Western Colorado.
The Utahraptor exhibit has received an update to reflect recent research on what the raptor looked like.
In addition, some of the museum’s interactive exhibits — this includes the dig pit, water table and footprint sandbox — will remain closed, the news release said.
Dinosaur Journey will offer online tickets sales to the public for visits to the museum beginning Monday, June 15. Ticket sales for museum members are already available.
Tickets will be sold for specific times on the half hour and a limited number of tickets will be available for each time slot.
Admission costs $9 for adults, $5 for children, $7 for seniors or $25 for family groups with up to six members.
To purchase tickets or for information, go to museumofwesternco.com.