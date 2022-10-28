Rick Christensen and his crew are far from tapped out at putting on big concerts, but they still are working their way around one tough question.
How do you top Snoop Dogg?
“He’s like a national treasure in a weird way,” said Rick Christensen, co-owner of R&B Sound Reinforcement, the local promoter that brought Snoop Dogg’s DJ Snoopadelic show to Las Colonias Amphitheater in April to lead off the venue’s season.
More than 4,500 people filled the amphitheater to see DJ Snoopadelic, making it the most well-attended concert at the venue since it opened in 2017.
It was a huge start to the amphitheater’s 2022 concert season, which had the most concerts and tickets sold for a season at the venue so far.
There were 25 concerts at the amphitheater between April and the end of October, and six of them sold out, said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the city-owned amphitheater that is managed by OVG360.
More than 61,000 tickets were sold across the season, a number that is “nearly double what we’ve done any other year,” Rainsdon said.
While the amphitheater was the site of some community events during the season, the majority of the concerts featured nationally touring acts.
A few of those shows “we started working on before 2020, which is not the norm for the lifecycle of concert,” she said.
Others happened fast. “Bob Dylan comes to mind,” she said.
Dylan went on tour, the amphitheater was available, and he came. Normally, though, bookings happen about eight weeks out, she said.
Now that the industry is a couple of years away from the havoc wreaked by the pandemic in 2020, “we really are seeing what the new normal is,” Rainsdon said. “We’re seeing where the true appetite is for every kind of genre.”
While not every concert is meant to be a sellout — “it can be successful with half the crowd,” Rainsdon said — the status does set those concerts apart. Along with DJ Snoopadelic, concerts featuring Cody Johnson, Dylan, Whiskey Meyers, Cole Swindell and Nelly all sold out.
The season added up to about $2.8 million in ticket sales, however most of that went straight back out to pay the artists and production and marketing costs, Rainsdon said.
Ticket sales for national acts don’t have much local economic impact unless music fans also eat at an area restaurant or spent the night at a hotel, she said.
However, the social and entertainment impact for is area residents is great, she said.
Christensen agreed. A season like 2022 at the amphitheater, along with other entertainment options in the valley, mean the days of saying “nothing cool ever happens here” are at an end, he said.
There are now “pocket dates” where R&B Sound Reinforcement employees are involved at multiple events doing production work to set up and tear down, event staffing or event-oriented security and more, he said.
His crews can be found at Colorado Mesa University for one event and then at Mesa Theater, where he is the general manager, for a different event on the same day. And then they’ll be at the amphitheater, too, working side-by-side with Rainsdon’s staff, he said.
“It’s a good thing,” Christensen said. “We all work together to push forward.”
R&B Sound Reinforcement was the promoter for five concerts at the amphitheater during the season: DJ Snoopadelic, Shakey Graves, The Dead South, Lamb of God and Nelly. “Two of them (DJ Snoopadelic and Nelly) sold out with zero advertising,” he said.
In the case of Shakey Graves and The Dead South, both had sold out other venues such as Mesa Theater and Avalon Theatre in the past, so R&B Sound Reinforcement decided to see what would happen at the amphitheater.
Neither show sold out, but both sold twice as many tickets for the amphitheater as they did at the Avalon, he said.
“I just think the crowds were just ready to go outside,” Christensen said. And once a band sells beyond a venue, “we can’t push them back in the other direction.”
The gains in ticket sales and the increasing number of concerts show that “we’re on the map,” Rainsdon said. “Promoters are looking to route to Grand Junction.”
This is remarkable considering that in most cases “we’re the smallest venue on the whole tour,” Christensen said.
Snoop Dogg performed at the Super Bowl just weeks before his DJ show was at the amphitheater. “He definitely hasn’t played a place that small in awhile, unless he is doing a private event,” Christensen said.
Other bands walked on stage and said something along the lines of “Wow, we haven’t played a place this small since 10 years ago.”
But bands like it, and “I think that it is a positive,” Christensen said.
The amphitheater and other local venues have the convenience of routing — for bands traveling to Denver, “we’re just as close to Las Vegas as Salt Lake is,” he said — and the valley has music fans eager to hear everything from country and bluegrass to hip-hop and rap.
The 2023 season is already in the works, and “my phone and email have been just off the hook. Everybody is getting ready for next year,” Rainsdon said.
“I’m just excited to see where this goes,” Rainsdon said. “I really feel that we have a toehold and I don’t think it’s gong to go backward.”