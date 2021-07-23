Take a drive — south or east of Grand Junction — and you’ll find a fair number of affairs taking place.
The annual celebration of Delta’s farming and ranching heritage continues at the 86th annual Deltarado Days, happening Friday through Sunday, July 23–25, in Delta.
The celebration is packed with small town family fun. Friday’s activities include sidewalk sales and a mural walk downtown and a rodeo Friday night, at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss. Rise and shine Saturday morning for the pancake breakfast from 7–9:30 a.m., at Confluence Park Lions Pavilion. Browse the vendors in the park from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
The Deltarado Days parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, on Main Street, traveling from Second Street to Ninth Street.
Get your motors running to Cleland Park for the Delta Street Rodders Classic Car Show, that will be on display from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday. Games and activities will happen throughout the day, leading up to the Boot Stompin’ Street Dance Saturday, featuring Black Timber at 6 p.m. and Neon Sky, at 9:30 p.m., on Meeker Street, in the parking lot between Fourth and Fifth Streets.
A community church service will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, at the Confluence Park Pow Wow Arbor and the Vendor Village is open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, with music throughout the day.
Go to deltacolorado.org/deltarado-schedule for a lineup of events, games and activities.
“Roaring in the ’20s” is the theme for this year’s Garfield County Fair and Rodeo, happening Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 1, in Rifle.
Highlights include a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 and the Summer of Thunder Car Show, from noon–4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Rifle Middle School. Ticketed events include the carnival, PRCA Xtreme Bulls and PRCA/Rodeo, demolition derby and monster trucks.
The Garfield County Fair Concert will feature three country singers — Aaron Watson, Michael Ray and Chancey Williams — performing on Friday, July 30 at the fairgrounds in Rifle.
Tickets and more information is online at garfieldcountyfair.com.
The Montrose County Fair and rodeo takes a full week— from Saturday, July 24 to Saturday, July 31, at the Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Montrose.
The parade is set for 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, on Main Street. Other evening events feature a kiddie tractor pull at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27; an antique tractor pull at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28; Wild to Mild Mustang performance at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29; and bull riding at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Closing out the fair is a rodeo at 7:30 p.m. and dance, at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
Go montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com for the schedule and more information.