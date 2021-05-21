Wanted: a sleuth or two or more to discover the identity of the person who killed District Attorney Sam McMullin.
The McMullin Murder Mystery, an interactive theater performance from Mesa Murder Mysteries, will be at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at The Radio Room at KAFM, 1310 Ute Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased through kafmradio.org.
This original production is based on the real 1946 unsolved murder of McMullin, the local DA.
McMullin’s “bourbon and rum were laced with poison. Despite a plethora of suspects, arrests and a trial, no one was ever convicted of his murder. Now it’s up to you...,” read a synopsis of the performance.
For information about this event that supports KAFM, go to kafmradio.org.