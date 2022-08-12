Random words and phrases will be flipped into laughs during an upcoming comedy night in Grand Junction.
Comedy on the Fly! will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave.
“It’s going to be fully improvised comedy made up on the fly,” said Shelton Holmes, one of the founders of Joke Junction, which is organizing the event.
Members of the audience can yell out words or phrases — “it could be anything … it could be ‘bananas’ or whatever,” Holmes said — and the comedian on stage will pick out one and run with it.
For the more than 10 local comedians signed up to perform, it will be an exercise on improvisation and crowd work, and has the likelihood of being downright hilarious.
“I’m hoping that I do a good job, that we all do a good job and it’s fun,” Holmes said. “We would like people to scream out stuff and get rowdy.”
For those still unsure about the format, Jeremiah Watkins’ Stand-Up On The Spot videos on YouTube are good examples of what to expect, he said.
In this case, Gemini offers a “fun room” and “I think there will be good energy,” Holmes said.
Comedy on the Fly! is part of a series of “comedy adjacent” events Joke Junction is putting on every second Saturday of the month at Gemini, he said.
In July, the comedy club did a roast battle with comedians telling jokes at each other’s expense. “It went really well,” he said.
The second Saturday events are in addition to Joke Junction’s other monthly shows including a First Friday Comedy Open Mic at Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita; Pints & Punchlines at Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50; and a Third Thursday Open Mic at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St. (the next one will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 18).
Joke Junction is working to grow the community of comedians in the Grand Valley — “We’ve got some really funny new people,” Holmes said — and it wants to bring some larger comedians to the valley on a regular basis.
“We’re trying to get bigger comics in and support this craft in the most authentic way possible,” Holmes said.