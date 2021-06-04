Welcome to the summer of 2021! I am pleased to introduce myself and this new column, All Things Food.
In this column I will explore a variety of topics, all food related. I plan to highlight local restaurants and chefs, learn about charities that combat food insecurity, local farmers, schools and children, international cuisines, books about food, and so much more.
I love to eat, cook and learn about food. In addition, I am a health care provider who has extensively studied nutrition and health, both in terms of our physical bodies as well as our emotional and spiritual needs.
I have traveled the world taking cooking classes in countries such as Greece, India, Bali, Israel, Vietnam, Morocco, Iceland, Portugal and Guatemala.
I find that learning about various cuisines helps me learn more about other people and their lives. Even if we are online or at a physical distance, food brings us together across religion, politics, culture and language.
Grand Junction has been my home for the past 24 years. My husband and I moved here with our precious baby daughter, and then we added two wonderful sons. We have become deeply rooted in this community.
During the pandemic, I’ve realized how extra lucky we are to live in this valley.
We have beautiful, wide-open spaces and friendly people who truly try to make life better for others. We also have bountiful fresh produce, wines and talented chefs.
Food comforts, delights and heals. It feeds our hearts and souls as well as our stomachs.
We have been through a rough time during the past year on many levels. My hope is that this column will serve as a beacon of light to lift your spirit and help bring our community together in a positive way.
Please feel free to contact me with ideas you would love to see in this column. It will be fun to explore these topics together.
Here’s to a world of delicious foods, friendly people and uplifting words!
In the meantime, just remember this Irish proverb: “Laughter is brightest in the place where the food is.”
I look forward to exploring All Things Food with you.