By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the SentinelWith every new year, culinary experts make forecasts based on food trends.
One I recently saw was focused on tropical items such as rum and hibiscus. The theory is that people are missing tropical vacations and those foods can help recreate the feeling.
I have no idea how to cook with hibiscus, and I’m curious to see if that is a trend with holding power. It sure sounds delightful!
Other culinary forecasts include plant-based diets, sustainability, environmentally-friendly foods and production and even fresh food vending machines.
Afternoon tea drinking and nonalcoholic drinks also are expected to have a big moment in 2022.
The trend that particularly caught my eye, a trend that has been growing over the past few years, features foods from around the world. Flavors from South Korea, India and many African countries are getting some well-deserved spotlights.
I love learning about different cuisines and flavor profiles. I have spent most of my life exploring the world and trying new foods. I like taking cooking classes wherever I visit.
I have found that food is one of the best ways to learn about people and their cultures. My home is filled with cookbooks from around the world, and I even wrote one last year featuring foods from 12 different countries.
I enjoy experimenting with different flavor profiles and am excited to expand my knowledge of the vast varieties of African cuisines.
Not long ago, my mother-in-law gave me a beautiful cookbook titled “Black Food” edited by Bryant Terry. More than 100 chefs and writers collaborated on the recipes and stories that come all over Africa and the Caribbean.
I am going to have fun this year learning and working my way through these recipes. Although my international travel has been limited in the past two years, I can still “travel” the world through reading, watching cooking shows and taking online cooking classes.
Cooking in my kitchen while being taught virtually by a grandmother in Ethiopia was a delightful experience! I encourage you to explore all the culinary options out there and tell me about some of your favorites.
In the meantime, I’m going to keep tasting and learning and exploring. It will be interesting to see what food trends take hold and become part of our lives.
However, there is one food prediction I saw that I’m not as excited about: potato milk.
What?! There is a lot of buzz about it, so I won’t knock it until I try it.
But, to me, global cuisine, rum and hibiscus seem like more enjoyably delicious possibilities.
I wish you an inspiring 2022 full of food, fun, curiosity and joy!
