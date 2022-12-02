FOR FELINE FRIENDS

For cats, holiday plants are more of a concern this time of year, according to Dr. Tara Suplizio.

“We do worry about holiday plants with cats though because a few are toxic,” she said. “Poinsettias are a popular holiday plant that are mildly toxic to both cats and dogs. If ingested, your pet may experience drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, skin irritation or eye irritation. These symptoms are temporary and typically don't require medical attention unless they are persistent or severe.”

Here are some other plants of concern and information from Suplizio:

Holly and mistletoe — These plants and berries are more toxic than poinsettias. Mistletoe is toxic to both cats and dogs, and can cause severe GI upset, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, hallucinations and breathing issues. Depending on quantity ingested, seizures and death can occur. Keep these leaves and berries away from your pets.

Lillies and daffodils — These plants can be toxic to your pets. For cats, the Lilium and Hemerocallis genera lilies are the most toxic. Ingestion can cause severe GI upset, convulsions, and heart arrhythmias. Daffodils also are toxic to both cats and dogs, especially the bulbs. But even the flower can cause kidney failure and death in cats.

Amaryllis (Belladonna) — This beautiful flower is extremely toxic to our pets. Ingestion of any part of this plant can cause salivation, severe GI upset, decreased appetite,abdominal pain, lethargy and tremors. Keep this one out of your house if you have pets.

Christmas cactus — Fortunately, this plant is not toxic to cats and dogs, but it can cause mild irritation to the stomach and intestine. The spines can also cause some injury, so it should be kept out of reach.

Christmas trees — There are a few dangers that go along with having a Christmas Tree in your house. The electric cords for the lights can be chewed, causing an electric shock or electrocution. The ornaments can be knocked off the tree and ingested, causing GI upset or a foreign body obstruction. Tinsel, if eaten, can cause a sharp, foreign body obstruction, and even cut through the intestine.

The oils produced by the fir tree can be irritating to the mouth and stomach.

The water used to nourish the tree can be noxious. Fertilizers, bacteria and molds can cause illness in your pet if they drink the tree water. Keep the water covered to prevent your pet from drinking from it.

Finally, cats usually love to climb Christmas trees, so take precaution with your breakable family heirloom ornaments, and make sure your tree won't topple over if your kitty climbs to the top.