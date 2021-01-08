Let the voting begin! Well, almost.
Friday, Jan. 8, is the deadline for entries into the Colorado Mountain Winefest Art Contest.
Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, members of the public can vote online for the piece of art they think should represent the 30th annual Winefest, which is scheduled for Sept. 16–19 in Palisade.
To cast your vote, go to coloradowinefest.com. Contest voting will be open through Feb. 5.
Those wanting to view the contest’s artwork entries in person can do so at Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., in Palisade.
All of the pieces in the contest are produced by Colorado artists and should represent Colorado’s wine industry. The winning artist will receive $700, and his or her work will be featured in the publicity and promotion of Winefest in 2021.