There’s an adage Terry Shepherd picked up some years back from an article he read about another artist.
“With confident means, an unexpected end,” Shepherd said between his second and third cups of coffee on Thursday morning in his office at The Art Center of Western Colorado.
As an artist, you likely start with a confident plan but you don’t always know when a piece is finished until — surprise! — it’s done, he said.
Confidence and commitment to the medium used, coherent composition or a clear challenge to coherent composition are some of the things Shepherd will be looking for as he makes his final award selections this morning for the annual Jac Kephart CMU Student Exhibition.
The exhibition will open with the First Friday reception from 6:30–9 p.m. today at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Shepherd, The Art Center’s artist-in-residence and a ceramicist with a body of work and art innovation that spans more than 50 years, is the juror for the exhibition of artwork created by students at Colorado Mesa University.
Monetary awards — $1,000 will be awarded for first place, $750 for second, $500 for third and $750 for the Viewer’s Choice Award that can be voted on by patrons at the First Friday reception — were donated in the name of renowned Grand Valley artist Jac Kephart and will be given to the winning student artists at 7:15 p.m. by CMU President John Marshall.
Along with allowing the public to see artwork created by artists studying at CMU, the exhibition honors Kephart, who died in 2019 and whose name now graces both the fine arts building at CMU and a gallery at The Art Center, Shepherd said.
Kephart attended CMU when it was a two-year college and was an advocate for its art students and their work, said Shepherd, who also attended the college.
As of Thursday morning, however, Shepherd had only seen most of the students’ artwork through photo representations used in the submission process. He was looking forward to seeing in person the more than 30 art pieces accepted for the exhibition out of about 90 submissions, Shepherd said.
A sophomore seminar class led by CMU art professor Joshua Butler installed the exhibition in The Art Center’s North Gallery and atrium on Thursday afternoon in preparation of Shepherd’s final judging this morning.
There is quite a span of mediums in the exhibition, Shepherd said. There are paintings in oil, acrylic and pastel, mixed media, sculptures in clay, bronze and steel, printmaking and photograph pieces.
“I try to see possible merits in what everybody does,” Shepherd said.
These are students, who are and should be exploring different mediums and may not have a mature art voice yet, he said.
“I try not to use the same, oh, kind of brutal critique as you would for a show that is tuned to full-time professional submissions,” Shepherd said, then added with a twinkle in his eye, “Let’s see their work in four or five years.”