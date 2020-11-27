You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
Now there’s a new “day” to put on your holiday radar: Artists Sunday.
Artists Sunday, artistssunday.com, was created to connect artists with patrons during this pandemic year that has closed many art galleries and limited exhibitions.
Hundreds of artists across the country are participating with original art, hand-crafted items and even performances that can be purchased as holiday gifts.
Patrons can be connected with artists by name, type of artwork or by state.
Of the many Colorado artists participating, five — Bud Markos, Deb Babcock, Diana Fritzler, Pam Harp and The Artful Loop — are from the Grand Valley.
“Often, people assume art is too expensive to give as a gift,” wrote Fritzler (dfritzlerart.com) in a news release about her participation with Artists Sunday. “But most artists work diligently to provide a variety of art in several price points. I, personally, offer art gifts that range from $19 on up.”
MORE SCENES: Landscape paintings are still available for purchase from the 2020 Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational. View and purchased paintings by the invitational’s artists through Dec. 20 at coloradonma.org/plein-air/.
Funds from the invitational support the Colorado National Monument Association and the Colorado Canyons Association.
—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com