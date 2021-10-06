There are 17 newcomers in downtown Grand Junction. There’s “A Force To Be Reckoned With” and “The March Hare,” “Split Infinitive” and “Stargate Rondo.”
There’s even a huge blue cube called “Hexahedron” with ports that can be opened to let the sun shine in and create a camera obscura effect, said Sarah Dishong, project coordinator for Downtown Grand Junction and the Art on the Corner exhibit. “It’s a great concept.”
Art on the Corner features both a permanent collection of sculptures as well as a temporary collection of sculptures exhibited in the downtown area for a year.
The 2021–22 temporary collection was curated by Lee Borden, executive director at The Art Center, and had 17 sculptures installed Oct. 2 as part of the Downtown Art Festival.
FCI Constructors donated manpower and equipment to the early morning installation with help from volunteers Damian Radice, Brian Harrison and Gary Hauschulz, Dishong said.
During the art festival, members of the public voted for the new sculpture that would receive the People’s Choice Award. When the votes were counted, “Zafira” by Fruita artist Pavia Justinian was the winner. “The public loved it overwhelmingly,” Dishong said.
The dancing form of “Zafira” is in just the perfect spot by the breezeway just west of Out West Books in the 500 block of Main Street, Dishong said.
The sculpture receiving the Dave Davis Award for best in show was “Split Infinitive” by Fort Collins artist Mark Leichliter. Second place was awarded to “From Many To One” by Gregory Fields and third place went to “Pas de Deux” by Jerry Severns.
Here is a list of Art on the Corner’s new temporary sculptures along with the addresses where they can be found:
n “A Force To Be Reckoned With” by Daphna Russell — 255 Main St., outside Edward Jones Investments.
n “Winter Hibiscus Leaf” by Nathan Johansen — 321 Main St., outside Pollux Clothing Co.
n “Blue Swarm” by Reven Swanson — 336 Main St., outside Unique Expressions. (This is an LED exhibit and lights up after dark.)
n “Tree of Knowledge” by Susan Jochum — 350 Main St., outside Grand Valley Books.
n “Wings of Freedom” by Dimitri Domani Spiridon — 359 Main St., outside Wells Fargo Bank.
n “From Many To One” by Gregory Fields — 425 Main St., outside Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.
n “George Jetson Travels to Aurora Borealis” by Annette Coleman — 501 Main St. outside Guild Mortgage Co.
n “Zafira” by Pavia Justinian — Breezeway in the 500 block of Main Street, west of Out West Books.
n “Gently” by Jacintha Turner — 552 Main St., outside The Tattered Tartan.
n “The March Hare” by Jacob Novinger — 560 Main St., outside Colorado Baby.
n “Sun To Moon Rotation” by Mary Angers — 602 Main St., outside A Robin’s Nest of Antiques & Treasures.
n “Endeavor” by Bobbie Carlyle — 623 Main St., outside Board Fox Games.
n “Hexahedron” by Joe Burleigh — 635 Main St., outside Heirlooms for Hospice. (This is an interactive sculpture.)
n “Split Infinitive” by Mark Leichliter — 650 Main St., outside The Lonely Toy Store.
n “Rain Bird” by Sean Flanagan — 645 Main St., outside Avalon Theatre.
n “Stargate Rondo” by John Northcutt — On the northeast corner of the Seventh Street roundabout. (This is an interactive sculpture.)
n “Pas de Deux” by Jerry Severns — 734 Main St.