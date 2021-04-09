Several art exhibitions are set to go up in the coming days, meaning it’s time to get out and see what is new and striking at area galleries.
Here are some details on those exhibitions:
n Sentimental yearnings for the past will come together in art form with “Nostalgia,” an exhibition opening Monday, April 12, at the Craig Gallery, 128 E. First St., in Palisade.
This exhibition will feature artwork in a variety of media and can be viewed into June.
For information, go to craiggallerypalisades.com.
n The work of three Colorado Mesa University bachelors of fine arts candidates is set to go on display in the exhibition titled “Unconventional” that will open on Monday, April 12, at 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave.
This exhibition will feature paintings by Kaleb Castleton, sculpture by Benjamin Costello and installation work by Janae File.
“Unconventional” can be viewed through April 30. For information, go to coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
n More than 400 pieces of art created by School District 51 students will be part of the Altrusa art show that opens at Monday, April 12, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
The show includes a variety of artwork — sculptures, paintings, mixed media pieces, photographs, graphite and charcoal pieces and more — and perspectives.
This show will be judged and a reception and awards ceremony are planned for Saturday, April 17.
For information about the show and The Art Center, go to gjartcenter.org.