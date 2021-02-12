Multimedia artist Rebecca Woods is the Mesa County Libraries’ 970West artist in residence and will be on Zoom once a week to show and talk about the projects she is creating.
From 3–5 p.m. each Wednesday, there will be a meet-and-greet on Zoom with Woods, who began her residency on Feb. 1. It will continue through May 3.
Woods “is a tinkerer, an inventor and a bit of a mad scientist and she makes toys, books, fascinating objects, poster and paintings, devices that project light and experiential art installations,” according to mesacountylibraries.org.
Woods also is a lecturer of art at Colorado Mesa University.
For information and links to Woods’ meet and greet hours and programs, go to mesacountylibraries.org. Under “Events” on the menu bar, select “Event Calendar.” Once there, you can search for Woods’ events.