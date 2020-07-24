Behind the Sculpture: Been Through the Desert on a Horse'

Sculpture: “Been Through the Desert on a Horse”
Artist: Randall May
Location: This sculpture is in front of Crush on the north side of the 300 block of Main Street.
Interested in purchasing? Call 245-9697 for information.
Randall May was born 58 years ago at what was then known as Lower Valley Hospital in Fruita. He grew up on Glade Park and has fond memories of himself as toddler sitting outdoors with his mother. She would read cowboys and Indians stories to him while he drew pictures.
“I’ve had a pencil my in hand as long as I can remember,” May said in a recent phone interview.
Along with drawing, May began painting at a young age. He studied commercial art in college and advanced his craft under various notable instructors. Through his art, he’s been able to travel around the world and has placed a number of pieces nationally and internationally in galleries and museums.
After being away from the Grand Valley for years, May moved back earlier this month, and is now working at the very hospital — it’s now named Family Health West —where he was born, using his artistic carpentry skills in the maintenance department.
“Been Through the Desert on a Horse” was inspired by the 1971 song “A Horse with No Name” by America.
The double-image sculpture depicts a motorcycle rider gripping handlebars on its west-facing side and a horse and rider tightly holding reins on the east-facing side.
Old West and modern-day elements come together in the detail, with chaps on the rider’s legs and saddlebags on both sides.
The concept of the double-image sculpture was tricky, May said.
“The (motorcycle) wheel is hidden by the sagebrush. So, what’s the reason for the sagebrush? The snake. So, what’s the danger on the other side? A pothole. It grows like that — back and forth — when you’re hiding,” he said.
There is one fine detail May purposely left out in the sculpting of the bronze piece.
“When I was sculpting the face of the cowboy/rider and I was starting to put the eyes in — I liked it with no eyes. I decided to leave it as is. It’s more mysterious and the viewer has to decide what’s ‘behind the eyes,’” he said.