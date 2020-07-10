Behind the Sculpture: 'Dragonfly'

Sculpture: “Dragonfly”
Artist: Kyle Ocean
Location: Look for the sculpture near Sentinel Square, on the north side of the 600 block of Main Street.
Interested in purchasing? Call 245-9697 for information.
This sculpture has some familiar markings of western Colorado welded right into it.
The raised lines on the surface of “Dragonfly” are topographical map lines that depict our surrounding areas.
Artist Kyle Ocean of Fort Collins described in an email the details surrounding the inspiration for ‘Dragonfly’ and the painstaking process of welding each raised line onto the surface of the off-center metal sculpture.
“The inspiration for this piece is the landscape and geological features of Colorado, specifically in the Grand Mesa region,” he wrote.
Working with scale and space, Ocean used a visual balance for “Dragonfly” to give the illusion of “unrealistic weight distribution.”
“The finish gives the metal a look of stone, giving the piece visual weight. The physical topographical lines on the exterior, depicting line work of Colorado land forms, brings a sense of nature to the space it occupies,” he wrote.
Ocean started the process by scouring maps of the area and piecing together elements he thought would work best together. Once he had a completed design and layout, he projected the lines onto the sculpture and “welded on each and every line individually,” he wrote.
“The whole process of transferring these lines onto the piece takes an enormous amount of time but I think the end product turns out quite unique,” he wrote.
Being a “stamp of time and place,” and directly relating to its surroundings is what makes this piece so special, Ocean wrote.
“However, even if you walk up to the piece and don’t know that it is based on its direct surroundings, most people can recognize that the subject matter is a map of sorts, in some way or another.”
Maps are powerful objects, wrote Ocean, who was hopeful the design of “Dragonfly” would spark a memory for viewers of a favorite hike or outdoor experience.
“In the end, it’s just an interesting way to take something that represents something different to everyone, and present it on a modern style sculpture in an urban setting,” he wrote.
Ocean has explored a lot of Grand Junction’s surrounding area “and can’t wait to explore more,” he wrote.
“Last year, we discovered a lot of the Dominguez Escalante (National Conservation) Area and I hope to use that trip as inspiration for the next design. I hope that people experiencing this piece have a fun time dissecting the lines to find parts of their favorite spots to explore in Grand Junction,” he wrote.