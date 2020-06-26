Behind the Sculpture: 'Frozen Water'

Sculpture: “Frozen Water”
Artist: Ty Gillespie
Location: This sculpture is in front of Fairfield Inn and Suites, on the south side of the 200 block of Main Street.
Take a break from summer’s sweltering heat in the shade near this stone, steel and glass sculpture with a refreshing title: “Frozen Water.”
Artist Ty Gillespie and his wife, Helen, own the Azura Gallery and Cellars in Paonia, where they both create art and craft wine. This is Gillespie’s first time entering a sculpture in the Art on the Corner exhibit, he said in a phone interview.
Gillespie lived in the Vail Valley before purchasing the Paonia property and starting the winery. Before that, “I had a business in San Francisco doing display work. In those days, it was as much art as function. In one way or another, I’ve been doing art most of my life,” he said.
Gillespie has done a number of kinetic pieces through the years and said “Frozen Water” has the feel of those moving sculptures.
“As the sun and light and things move behind it, it has the sense of the kinetic sculptures, without the mechanical process involved,” he said.
“There’s no hidden meaning behind ‘Frozen Water,’ just the juxtaposition of materials — the hard stone, steel and glass — is what makes it interesting,” he said.
Gillespie recommends visiting his piece more than once because it is different each time. Viewers can gaze though the rippled glass that is situated at the top of the piece and watch how it captures and distorts the light, clouds or movement. Even the shadow it casts throughout the day is constantly changing with the sun’s location.
“All the things that move around it, too, is what makes it an interesting piece,” he said.
Along with running the winery and gallery, “we are still doing art all the time,” Gillespie said. That includes working on a public art piece for Stapleton Park in Denver. Gillespie and Azura Studios recently won a $100,000 Public Art Competition to place the public art piece.