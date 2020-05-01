Behind the Sculpture: 'Now I Take Your Hand'

Sculpture: “Now I Take Your Hand”
Artist: Reven Swanson
Location: Look for this marble sculpture on the south side of the 300 block of Main Street, near Pollux.
Interested in purchasing? Call 245-9697 for information.
When artist Reven Swanson first laid eyes on the small chunk of white marble, she fell in love with it and knew immediately it would be carved into a pair of entwined hands.
“Now I Take Your Hand” was completed in June 1997 and first came to Grand Junction’s Art on the Corner for the 2009–10 exhibit.
The carved hands were inspired by her response to the overwhelming fear that arose in her in reaction to a marriage proposal, she said in a Daily Sentinel profile printed in February 2010.
“I’m describing the feeling of how I was struggling with the proposal of marriage … It’s asking ‘is this the right decision for me?’ It was a big question,” she said in the story.
After its initial year-long exhibit on Main Street, Swanson took the sculpture home to Denver and stored it on her back deck, where stayed for nine years, she said in a recent phone interview.
A regular artist in the Art on the Corner exhibit, Swanson completely forgot she already had shown the piece in Grand Junction when she answered the call for sculptures for the 2019-20 exhibit, she said.
“I was looking for a smaller piece to submit, and I looked over on the porch and thought, ‘that’s a beautiful piece,’” she said.
As she began refinishing and reconnecting with the marble, “it blossomed for me and it gave me whole new train of thought about why this sculpture still exists,” she said.
“It stirred something so different in the person who made it,” she said.
Swanson sees now a sculpture that represents transformation. Sculptures of polished marble stone will weather through the years and metal sculptures will rust.
“They too continue to evolve, just like we as people,” she said.
And, for what it’s worth, through her own evolution spanning the years, Swanson has learned that “it’s really easy to get married in Colorado, but it took five years to get divorced,” she said, with a laugh.