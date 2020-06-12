Behind the Sculpture: 'Space Cat, Cosmo'

Sculpture: “Space Cat, Cosmo”
Artist: Anthony Guntren
Location: In front of Gelato Junction in the 400 block of Main Street.
Interested in purchasing? Call 245-9697 for information.
A cat in a space suit? Well, that’s not something you see every day.
When artist Anthony Guntren was asked in a phone interview if he had a cat, he let out a hearty laugh.
“No, I’m more of a dog person,” he said, laughing again, “which makes (Cosmo) kind of a joke.”
Guntren said that like many artists, he tends to take his sculpture too seriously.
So when the Denver artist created the whimsical sculpture featuring a cat in a spacesuit, he was hopeful it would “give viewers a smile, perhaps even a small chuckle.”
Guntren likened the idea of the sculpture to a retro “social media meme.”
“For me, this piece is similar to the mindset put forth in the late ‘60s by artist Roy Lichtenstein, when dealing with the era’s pop culture,” Guntren wrote in a statement about “Space Cat.”
“Cast with the age-old material of bronze, a lighthearted cat in a sitting position with a throwback vintage/imagined space helmet lands in space near you,” he wrote.
Guntren has been involved in the arts for a long time. He was encouraged to draw at a young age and earned a fine arts degree in 1990.
“I’m a metal guy,” he said, adding that his preferred medium is fabrication and welding as opposed to cast work.
Guntren works for Colorado University Denver and has access to the school’s foundry. It was where Cosmo was cast.
When making public art you have to think about who your audience is, he said.
“My work is not necessarily dark, but has more of an edge to it. There is a compromise sometimes between your vision and what the public will get into. This piece is geared toward bringing smiles and chuckles. I was trying to do something more playful,” he said.