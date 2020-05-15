Behind the Sculpture 'The Hero's Shield'

Sculpture: “The Hero’s Shield”
Artist: Nicholas VanDerSchouw Schroeder
Location: This wall-hanging sculpture is displayed on a brick wall outside of the Shade Tree on the north side of the 600 block of Main Street.
Interested in purchasing? Call 245-9697 for information.
Our community has seen its share of heroes emerging in the chaos of the pandemic and “The Hero’s Shield” is a sculpture epitomizing those who have stepped up to a challenge.
Artist Nicholas VanDerSchouw Schroder is originally from Broomfield. He currently lives Grand Junction and is set to graduate this spring from Colorado Mesa University’s fine arts program.
His interest in art began the final two years of high school and continued to develop at CMU, where his content has grown into artwork that tells a story or is related to a story he has already written, Schroeder said in a phone interview.
“The Hero’s Shield” is not affiliated with a story itself but is its own story about the balance between good and evil and actions and responsibility, he said.
The sculpture uses a French cleat wall mount to support the weight of the shield — it’s a hefty 115 pounds of cast iron. It’s almost 2 inches thick in some places, 1/2 inch thick in other, Schroeder said.
“In the center is the lion, a symbol of the courage needed to face the foes, and above are the maidens representing good and evil,” Schroeder said.
The spiritual nature of the two maidens is represented by the succubus (the temptation of power) and the angel (the conviction of decency), he said.
Directly below the lion is what looks like thorns and flames and represents the path a hero must walk.
“It’s not an easy or nice path. The weight also is symbol of the heavy responsibility the hero must carry,” he said.
The idea for “The Hero’s Sheid” came from a plastic toy shield and it was crafted during his time at CMU. Schroeder modified the shield by adding an angel and demon and other decorative features overall. The iron was poured during one of the fall Artober events hosted by CMU’s fine arts department.
After graduation, Schroeder would like to continue working in the arts, including ceramic and metal casting, depending on how quickly he can find a studio, he said.
“I’m just trying to figure what to do after the virus. Trying to get a job to work, working for a year or two to get established and find a place to live,” Schroeder said.
Until then, “my parents are kind enough to let me live with them,” he said.