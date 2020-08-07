Behind the Sculpture: Untitled sculpture

Sculpture: Not titled
Artist: Dave Davis
Location: This sculpture is on the northeast corner of the 500 block of Main Street by the Main Street Cafe.
Grand Valley artist Dave Davis rarely gave his works a title, leaving the interpretation of his pieces up to the viewer.
However, Davis didn’t leave his ideas on the importance of art in everyday life up to interpretation.
In 1984, Davis was one of the founders of the Art on the Corner outdoor sculpture exhibit and he contributed several of its sculptures through the years. The prolific artist died Aug. 28, 2018, at the age 69 and many of his sculptures live on in the exhibit’s permanent collection, including this one.
There’s a closure of sorts behind this particular sculpture that was crafted using steel, metal and found objects.
According to a January 2019 story in the Daily Sentinel, the Downtown Development Authority bought the 10-foot tall sculpture for $20,000 in Davis’ memory and to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the exhibit.
The sculpture was installed on Main Street in October during the Downtown Art Festival and was voted first place “Best in Show” by the public.
In a 2009 interview, Davis said the inspiration to develop the downtown exhibit came from a creative thinking book he read years ago titled “A Whack on the Side of the Head.”
The book pushed him to find interesting ways to bring art to the public even when many people were leaving Grand Junction during the energy bust of the early 1980s.
“I was downtown, and it was pretty nasty after all the stuff that happened in the early ’80s,” Davis said in a quote in the story. “Half the stores were closed. I thought, ‘This is the perfect place for sculpture.’ Art on the Corner was a way artists could appreciate and give something to the community.”
Since its founding the concept of Art on the Corner has been replicated around the world.
Davis aspired to be an artist as early as his junior high school years. His interest in sculpture began after moving to the Grand Valley from Boulder and he discovered that the nearby desert held a wealth of free art supplies in the form of scrap metal and trash.
He earned the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2002, but more importantly, Davis won the hearts of the Grand Valley art community as a contributor, teacher and mentor.