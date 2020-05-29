Behind the Sculpture: 'Xeriscape Globe'

Sculpture: “Xeriscape Globe”
Artist: Suzanne Kane
Location: The sculpture can be found in the 400 block of Main Street, near Summit Canyon Mountaineering.
Interested in purchasing? Call 245-9697 for information.
This abstract sculpture is an ode to the tolerant desert plants that survive in the harsh conditions of New Mexico.
Suzanne Kane lives in Las Cruces in the Chihuahua Desert, where residents are well aware of their water usage and the dependence on water, Kane said in a phone interview.
Xeriscape is a type of landscaping that requires little irrigation. Water conservation and the plants living in the arid desert conditions were the inspiration for “Xeriscape Globe” and a number of other plant-related sculptures Kane has created.
Kane has always “leaned toward art and been a ‘maker,’” she said.
She earned a fine arts degree in sculpture, taught as an art educator and had a production ceramics business.
“It was a privilege to go back to school later in life and earn an MFA in ceramics,” she said.
She does pedestal work for indoor galleries as well as the larger outdoor works, and most of her sculptures are about plants and desert life.
“Even when I make something big, I still think of plants,” she said.
All of Kane’s outdoor sculptures are constructed of welded steel, and “Xeriscape Globe” has a powder-coat finish similar to auto body paint, she said.
The organic component of the sculpture is a high-fired clay stoneware carved with intricate texture. There are about 40 of the hollow forms and they were carved with a hand tool, Kane said.
What the public might imagine to be painstaking work — the carving of the detailed texture — is actually Kane’s favorite part.
“It’s very meditative and the process is easy going and fun, but it hurts your hand after a while,” she said. “It’s satisfying though, because the sculpture is almost finished at that point.”