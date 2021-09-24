BRUSHES READY! Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational offers paint outs, show

“Pristine Viewpoint, Independence Rock” was painted by Laura Gable for the 2020 Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational. This year’s Invitational is scheduled for Sunday to Sunday, Sept. 26 through Oct. 3.
More than 20 artists will be setting up easels and canvases to capture the west end of the valley in paint during the Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational.
This event runs Sunday to Sunday, Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, with artists painting in and around Colorado National Monument, McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area and other BLM areas.
There are two group paint outs that members of the public are welcome to attend, to chat with artists and watch them work, said John Lintott, founder of the invitational and art coordinator for the Colorado National Monument Association, which hosts the invitational with the Colorado Canyons Association.
The first paint out will be from 8:30–11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Saddlehorn Picnic Area in Colorado National Monument. The second will be from 8:30–11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Devil’s Canyon trailhead in McInnis Canyons NCA.
At the end of the week, after artists have put away their brushes and the Invitational’s 2021 judge, Colorado artist Lanny Grant, has looked over the artists’ work, there will be a show and art sale at Carlson Vineyards Downtown Tasting Room, 545 Main St.
A preview night and awards ceremony for association members and sponsors will go from 5–8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the tasting room. Anyone wanting to attend this event and who is not a member, can purchase a ticket for $30 at the door. The ticket includes a membership to the Colorado National Monument Association, Lintott said.
The Invitational’s show will open for the public to view and purchase paintings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. A special showing reserved for those at high risk for COVID-19 will be from 9–10 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone who has already decided they will purchase a painting at this event can become a purchase award sponsor and will get to see the show and select a painting before anyone else, Lintott said.