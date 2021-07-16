Comics, anime, sci-fi, fantasy, art and more will gather under one roof at the 2021 Mesa County Libraries Comic Con, happening from from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
The event “is a fun, family-friendly event that brings together fans and creators old and young in celebrating the importance of stories and fandoms that connect people and enrich lives,” a news release said.
Along with seeking applications for exhibitor space, the library is seeking ideas for panel discussions and a call to artists for the Comic Con art show. Applications and more information on these elements of the event are online at mesacountylibraries.org/comiccon.
Tables and booths are available for exhibitor space. Artists, craft makers, and others can show and sell their comic-related work. Products or services relating to comic books, comic art, pop culture, science fiction, fantasy, anime, books, graphic novels, and movies are eligible to exhibit.
A popular part of every MCL Comic Con is the lineup of panel discussions, activities, and presentations. Panels covering just about any Comic Con topic you can imagine are welcome (comics, anime, sci-fi, fantasy, games, representation, cosplay, literature, film making, and art demonstrations). A limited number is available and applicants are asked to develop, research, and plan their idea carefully and professionally. All panels must be 60 minutes in length. Panel proposals are due by July 31.
Local artists are being sought for display in the event’s juried art show, that be on display Aug. 20–Oct. 21 at the Central Library. Artwork should be appropriate for all ages and follow the spirit of Comic Con, which highlights graphic literature, sequential art, and comics as literary medium. Fan art is welcome. There are three age categories for artists: ages 11 and younger, 12–18, and 19 and older. Prizes will be awarded in each age group. Entry deadline is 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 and will be accepted online only.
Entry to the event free with a Mesa County Libraries library card or $5 at the door. Kids ages 10 and younger are free.