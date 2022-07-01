n “Art For Art’s Sake,” an exhibition of new artworks and contemporary pieces, some from emerging artists, will open with a reception from 6–9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., Suite 6.
This exhibition will be up through July 27.
n The Black Poppy Studio and Gallery will host a First Friday reception from 5–9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at 530 Main St., Suite E. There will be artwork by The Doctor, Spliff Art, Shepherd and 600 AM.
n Artwork by The Art Center’s students and instructors, as well as students in the center’s Artability/Art for All program will be highlighted in two exhibits opening on Friday, July 1.
There will be a reception for both exhibitions from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
“Student Instructor 2022” will feature ceramics, drawings, paintings, collage pieces, sculpture and more created by amateur and professional artists. This exhibition will be in the North, Atrium and Colorado galleries.
“Escape” shows art pieces made by the more than 160 people with mental and physical challenges who are part of the center’s Artability /Art for All program.
Everyday items were used to create artistic works for the exhibition that “welcomes the viewer to enter an ethereal environment where artistic works emulate the natural world,” according to gjartcenter.org.
For information about the reception and exhibitions, go to gjartenter.org.