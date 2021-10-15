Colorado Mesa University’s Printmaking Guild will use a road roller to make large prints on fabric during Artober Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on Delta Field east of the Jac Kephart Fine Arts Building.
Colorado Mesa University’s Printmaking Guild will use a road roller to make large prints on fabric during Artober Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on Delta Field east of the Jac Kephart Fine Arts Building.
CASSIE FORTMAN/Special to the Sentinel
A temporary graffiti wall will be created during Artober Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on Delta Field east of the Jac Kephart Fine Arts Building at Colorado Mesa University.
At least one road roller will be getting out of construction work for a day and joining the arts.
It will be rolling over large woodcuts, transferring prints from blocks to fabric during Artober Fest 2021, an outdoor open house put on by the art and design department at Colorado Mesa University.
Artober Fest will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on Delta Field just east of the Jac Kephart Fine Arts Building. It is open to members of the community as well as high school and college students.
Along with print makers and the road roller, there will be quite a few other activities for those who attend to see or try at Artober Fest.
There will be a sidewalk chalk contest and a graffiti wall, wheel throwing (with clay, that is) and contests, caricatures and portrait drawing, an iron pour to cast sculptures and more.
Members of CMU’s Dance Society will join Artober Fest in the morning and musicians with the music department will perform in the afternoon.
Even Rowdy, CMU’s mascot, will be at the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be contests and games and prizes to win. There also will be artwork for sale, as well as T-shirts and baked items to purchase to support art clubs and guilds.