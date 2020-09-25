Men in Heels Race scheduled for broadcast
The 11th annual Men in Heels Race will be broadcast at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, on KFQX Fox Channel 4.
The Alpine Bank hosted event was filmed on Sept. 24 without a crowd at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The race’s format was the same with all-male teams racing in high heels to raise awareness and funds to support Hilltop’s Latimer House and Domestic Violence Services.
There are 14 teams with a total of 60 men participating. Teams have been fielded from the following entities: 21st Judicial DA’s Office, Academy Mortgage, CareFlight of the Rockies, Church of the Nativity, Colorado Mesa University Rodeo Team, FCI Constructors, Grand Junction Housing Authority, Grand Junction Regional Airport, Hilltop Community Resources, The Joseph Center, Justice League of Hope, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and TownSquare Media.
To make a donation to your favorite team or for information about the event, go to meninheelsrace.org.
Artistic doors, windows exhibit goes on display
Habitat for Humanity Mesa County’s annual Artists’ Expressive Doors & Windows exhibit is on display through Oct. 10 at the Habitat Restore, 2936 North Ave.
The display recognizes World Habitat Day on Oct. 5 and features artwork on doors that was created by area artists.
Because a door symbolizes the stability of home, the artistic doors were created to draw attention to the “housing for all” message promoted by World Habitat Day, a news release said.
The doors are in a silent auction to benefit Mesa County Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Program that addresses the need for safe, decent housing in the community.
Display hours for the exhibit are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
This is the exhibit’s sixth year and the event has grown in both artists and doors, said a news release. There were 12 local artists and a youth group that created masterpieces on the doors this year.
Call the store at 263-0858 for information.