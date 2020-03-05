Travel is the theme for a photography exhibition titled “Where Will Your Camera Take You?” and featuring the work of students in Colorado Mesa University’s photography program.
There will be 35 works by 20 students in the exhibition that will be on display through Friday, March 27, at 437CO, 437 Colorado Ave. An opening reception will be from 5–8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the art gallery.
The photos in the exhibition consider the theme of travel either literally or conceptually and were selected by Forrest Zerbe, instructor of photography at CMU.
The exhibition also includes photos taken by students who traveled with Zerbe to Peru on a study-abroad trip last summer, according to a news release.
This show is the first of three this year showcasing artwork by CMU students at 437CO.
The reception for “Where Will Your Camera Take You?” will include hors d’ oeuvres from Tacoparty, wine from Carlson Vineyard and beer from Kannah Creek Brewing Co.
Gallery hours are noon–5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Saturdays. Admission is free. Go to coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery or call 248-1833 for information.
Here is information about additional upcoming art events:
n Uncanny Valley Art Gallery’s annual “Alice in Wonderland”-themed art show will have an opening reception from 7–10 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the gallery, 455 Main St.
Come to the “We’re All Mad Here Art Show” reception dressed as your favorite “Alice in Wonderland” character. There will be group painting sessions and wine and beer will be available at the reception.
Go to facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt or call 260-9961 for information.
n “Confluence Visions: Embodied Imagination” celebrates community, art and the imaginative places they meet. An exhibit reception is planned for 6–9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Confluence Studios, 637 Main St., Suite 6 (garden level).
The reception will include hands-on printmaking demonstrations led by Jo Watson. Call 314-2584 or go to imconfluencestudios.com for information.
n “The Invisibles” will showcase artwork by the homeless of Grand Junction. An opening reception for the show will be from 6–9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Red Lion Gallery and Studio, 546 Main St. on in the lower level. The artwork is provided by the Grand Valley Catholic Outreach Art Class.
The reception will include food and drinks. Solidarity Not Charity members at the reception to answer questions and share information about their programs. Donations are welcome.
Go to facebook.com/Red-Lion-Gallery-Studio or call 260-5896 for information.
n Three new exhibits will open and be celebrated at a First Friday art reception beginning with artist introductions at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
The opening exhibits are: “Interpretations of the Landscape” with pieces from The Art Center’s permanent collection; “Rockies West National 2020” with artwork by watercolor artists from around the nation; and the “Colorado Mesa University Juried Student Exhibition” featuring pieces by CMU students.
The reception will include hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Go to gjartcenter.org or call 243-7337 for information.
n Grand Junction landscape painter Gerry Jensen will be featured at the opening reception for “Look and See With Passion” from 5–9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St. The original oil landscape artist will demonstrate his techniques during the reception.
Refreshments will be served. Go to facebook.com/mainly412 or call 245-7949 for information.
n An opening reception for “Grit & Glare” will be from 6–9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at High Desert Authentiques, 518 Colorado Ave. The exhibit will showcase works by TJ Smith including “golden pieces and gritty works inspired by the sun and made in the desert,” a news release said. Call 985-4096 for information.
n The Art Stroll at the Evening of Art is set for 6:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., in Fruita.
The fifth annual event features craft beer, wine, spirits and appetizers, music and artists’ demonstrations, plus live and silent auctions. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased in advance at 970tix.com.
Call 858-0360, ext. 6405, for information.