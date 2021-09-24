Photographers, ceramicists, sculptors, painters and other artists will have their art on display and for sale during a two-day festival in Palisade.

The Palisade Fine Art Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25–26, in Veteran's Memorial Park, 120 W. Eight St., in Palisade.

Admission is free.

“All artists are handpicked and will be present to discuss their unique works of art,” said a news release from Mountain Art Festivals, which is producing this event.

For information, go to https://go.evvnt.com/879517-0.

