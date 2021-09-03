First Friday is here again and with local exhibitions and receptions. Here are details about these art events.
n “Sunrise Sunset” features oil paintings by Mary Kollman and oil and fluid acrylics pieces by Lynn Pavelka. An opening reception for this show will go from 5–8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St.
While each artist has her own style, both use color in dramatic ways to depict sky or vistas. This show can be viewed through the month of September.
For information about the gallery and the show, go to facebook.com/mainly412.
n The First Friday reception from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., will highlight two ongoing exhibitions and offer a preview for the center’s upcoming Live Fine Art Auction.
The ongoing exhibitions are “Continuum: An Exhibition by Eric Elliott” and the “Western Colorado Watercolor Society: 2021 Members’ Show.”
The auction, which will be held during the benefit “Paint the Town: The Great Heist” on Sept. 25., includes an assortment of art from local and nationally-acclaimed artists.
A free ticket is required for this First Friday reception and can be reserved at gjartcenter.org or by calling 243-7337, ext. 2.
n “The Red & Wild Art Show” will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St.
The show is themed after the movie “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” and is among events leading up to Colorado West Pride Fest (Sept. 7–12).
“We will be hosting a special display of local art from the LGBTQ+ community all month long,” said the event posting at facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt, where information about the show can be found.