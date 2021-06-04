June’s First Friday is set to be one of the biggest so far in 2021.
Put these galleries and receptions on your list to visit on Friday, June 4, or in the near future.
• “Light Studies” and “Contemporary 2021: Art of the Still” have both been on exhibit since May, but this is the week to finally celebrate with a reception from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, June 4, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Free tickets are required to attend and can be “purchased” through links at gjartcenter.org or by calling 243-7337, ext. 2.
“Light Studies” features 25 images created by local art photographer Dave Lord.
“Contemporary 2021: Art of the Still” is a national juried exhibition featuring pieces created using a variety of media. Eric Elliott, an art professor at Colorado Mesa University, was the juror for the show.
Both exhibits can be viewed through June 25.
For information, go to gjartcenter.org.
• Take a look at one of Grand Junction’s newest art studios with a First Friday reception from 4–9 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Art & Soul Studios, 523 Main St. (Go up the stairs and turn right and proceed down the hallway to find the studio.)
There will be art demos and drawings for free classes during the reception that will feature artwork created by Judy Rogan and Melody Horton.
Art & Soul Studios is the working artist studio for Rogan, who also offers many painting classes.
For information about Rogan, her studio and her classes, stop by the reception or go to artandsoulstudiosgj.com.
• View a number of pieces in the various stages of completion during “Works In Progress” an art show and reception at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St.
“Creating art is about so much more than just the final product. Come out and see the process for yourself,” according to information about the show at facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
Some artists will be working on their pieces during the show, and you’re welcome to chat with them as they work.
Masks are encouraged for those attending the show, required for those who are not fully vaccinated.
For information about “Works In Progress,” go to facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
• “People and Places,” an exhibit of portraits and landscapes by Michael Hurshman, will be featured at the Main Street Gallery during June.
A reception for the exhibition will go from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the gallery at 412 Main St. Wearing a masks is requested during this reception.
“My portraits are of well-known individuals; primarily writers and musicians. My inspiration for the portraits is to promote cultural literacy,” Hurshman said in a news release from the gallery.
“I have included landscapes in the exhibit because I enjoy painting them and western Colorado provides endless subjects,” he said.
For information, go to facebook.com/mainly412.
• The Juried High School Art Exhibition “NEXT” also opened in May with a reception set for 5–8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave.
This exhibit includes two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces, graphic design, animation and photography. It was open to high schoolers in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming, and the juror was Suzie Garner, head of CMU’s art and design department.
This exhibit can be viewed through June 24, and information can be found at coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
• While this art show isn’t a First Friday event, it is still part of the month of June.
Bob Martin is the artist of the month at the Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road.
Martin served in the U.S. Army from 1968–1970 in Korea and later had career in banking and business, moving to Mesa County in 2001.
His artwork can be viewed in the main lounge area at Western Region One Source. The artwork is for sale. A reception will be announced at a later date.
Western Region One Source is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.