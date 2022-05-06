May’s First Friday for art will give your fine art side plenty to appreciate.
There will be live art, wall art, ceramic art, large art, small art and a lot in between.
Here are details about some of the receptions and shows you’ll find on Friday, May 6.
Ceramic art pieces made by 14 members of the Junction Clay Arts Guild will be highlighted in the show “Desert Fires” during May at The Main Street Gallery.
A reception for “Desert Fires” will be from 5–8 p.m. Friday at the gallery at 412 Main St.
There will be raku, stoneware and porcelain pieces that are functional or sculptural.
The artists with work in the show are Amy Marlowe, Jane Coviello, Maria McCleery, Ron Cloyd, Ashtonn Means, Ruth McCrea, Carole Langan, Joanie Post, Mike Galloway, Susan Wallace, Deb Babcock, Maggie Mathis, Richard Edwards and Wayne Petefish.
For information about the Junction Clay Arts Guild, go to facebook.com/Grand-Junction-Clay-Arts-Guild.
For information about the gallery and show, go to facebook.com/mainly412.
The Macrocosm Collective is planning an Art Takeover starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave.
This is a free show with live art and live music, art vendors and food trucks.
For information about this event and the collective, go to facebook.com/TheMacrocosmCollective.
Doors will be open for an opening reception for “Gifts For The Goddess” from 6–9 p.m. Friday at Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., Suite 6.
Gifts For The Goddess” is a community art show.
For information, go to imconfluencestudios.com or facebook.com/imconfluencestudios.
The final 2022 Colorado Mesa University senior art show will open with a reception from from 5–8 p.m. Friday at 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave.
The seniors with artwork at this show are Emily Mendus, Mae Pina, Jeanell Gordon-Jonour, Clara Sherwin and Alexander Sorrels.
This show can be viewed at the a gallery through May 26.
For information, go to coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
Uncanny Valley Art Gallery is celebrating its 8th anniversary with an art show, of course.
Its anniversary show will open with a reception at 7 p.m. Friday at Uncanny Valley, 514 Main St. There will be appetizers from Haus of Purrl.
The gallery opened eight years ago as a six-member co-op and has since grown into a 30-plus member collective, according to facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
The gallery shows art that is uncensored and commission free. It also has a fairly new home, having moved east on Main Street and reopening in April in the space that formerly was occupied by Benges Shoes.
For information about the gallery and its anniversary show, go to facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
Black Poppy Studio and Gallery is going smaller for its May show, but is still worth a look.
It will be open for First Friday from 5–9 p.m. Friday and can be found at 530 Main St., Suite E.
There will be some art by local artists and “some of our fave finds in our personal collection by other artists,” according to facebook.com/blackpoppy530.