From glass blowing to a poster show, landscape paintings to erotica, August’s First Friday art scene is thriving with variety.
Here is some of what you’ll find on Friday, Aug. 6, downtown and elsewhere in Grand Junction.
n With live painting, glass blowing and live music, the Junktown Artists Collective Showcase will be an event where your creative side can run free.
It will go from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday at the Watson Island Disc Golf Course south of the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens on Struthers Avenue.
Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
Members of the Junktown Artists Collective will be showing their work and the glass artists in attendance will be Thriving Lotus, Cyclops Glass, Sol Glass, Boroforyourbutt and Kelsey Collard.
The music lineup will feature Psyruleus, Sobear, DJ AKA, Soulstice, Ankhs Elixir, Zephyr, KRMA, Matty Ghost, Yato, Steel Neil, Willy Mammoth and Roman Sotam.
For information about this showcase, go to tinyurl.com/48yw2wus.
n A show of landscapes and western wildlife oil paintings by James Dawson of Crawford will open with a reception from 5–8 p.m. Friday at The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St.
Masks are encouraged at this event. Information about Dawson and his artwork can be found a saddlemountainstudio.com.
n “Landscape of the Imagination” will open with a reception from 6–8:30 p.m. Friday at Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., No. 6.
This show will feature artwork from Sara Brandenburg, Codi Flint, Chase Harrison, Solomon Herrera, Virginia Jensen, Carrie L. Kellerby, Nik Linenberger, Jo Watson and HL Weber. This show was curated by Carrie L. Kellerby.
For information or to RSVP for the reception, go to imconfluencestudios.com.
n The “co/show— International Poster Show” and the Pastel Society of Colorado 2021 members’ show “Staying Connected” will open with a reception from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
“Co/show” displays poster designs from graphic designers around the world. It is a dual show with part of the show at the center and the other part featuring the work of the show’s juror, Brad Vetter, at 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave.
“Staying Connected” is both the title and the theme for this annual Pastel Society show featuring a variety of work and subjects.
The continuing exhibition “The Floating World” also can be viewed during this reception.
To reserve a free ticket for the reception, go to gjartcenter.org/events/august-first-friday-reception or call 243-7337, ext 2.
n “The Erotica Art Show” will open with a reception beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St.
“This is a celebration of all forms of erotica, from classic nudes, to pin-up to burlesque to Japanese rope bondage,” according to the gallery’s Facebook page.
Parental advisory recommended. For information about this show, go to facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.