A piece of wood might sit in Jeffery Schuster’s studio for months or even years.
“And I don’t know what to do with it,” he said.
Then one day, click. “That’s what I need to put on that. … I see it in my head,” he said. The artwork in metal or paint, in color or polish takes shape from there.
“That is how my best pieces happen, this kind of organic snowball,” said Schuster, whose art business name is Art Esoteric.
The Grand Valley artist has kept a low profile the past couple years because of the pandemic, but he is now ready to show off some of the work he has been producing.
For First Friday, Aug. 5, Schuster’s work can be found in two locations. Each will show a different side of his artwork and include new pieces that haven’t been on display before.
IN MIXED MEDIA
Schuster will be the featured artist for August at the gallery and studio ArtLight Therapy & Studios.
An opening reception for his exhibition will be from 5–8 p.m. Friday at ArtLight, which can be found in the Lowell School, 310 N. Seventh St., also known as the former R-5 High School building.
The 12 pieces in this show will be mixed media in a steampunk vein.
“I would say, when people see one of my pieces in person, they’re kind of in awe. There is so much going on with the piece,” Schuster said.
Metal bits and pieces, clasps, watch faces, bolts, gears, chains, safety pins, decorative pins, small utensils, hooks and buckles and more are placed to create a form.
From far away, the viewer would see a feather, two hands, a pelican or whale. But up close they would see all the found, upcycled, reused or reclaimed items that make up the whole. “You get a different feeling from the piece no matter where you stand,” Schuster said.
The items he places in his pieces sometimes have special meaning for him, and sometimes the viewer sees something that brings up emotions or a memory. “It’s been fun,” he said.
“I try to put an American flag and a cross in every one of my pieces,” he said. Those two things were in the first steampunk piece he did, and then they happened to be in the second, “so I was like, this is the signature of these pieces,” Schuster said.
Lately, he has been adding hidden compartments to his steampunk pieces where things like keys or money could be hidden by the owner. “You can interact with the pieces,” he said.
IN PAINT
Schuster’s artwork also can be found at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., and it has a totally different style than what will be at ArtLight.
Hanging at the gallery is a collection of paintings on wood or canvas or even wine corks. Some paintings are contemporary and others detailed. “Two are Jackson Pollock inspired,” Schuster said. “They’re fun and I just got to throw paint.”
Another is a detailed painting of an octopus that incorporates a cottonwood burl. “It makes it look really 3D,” Schuster said.
“The one common theme is that they are all very colorful,” Schuster said of the 10 or more paintings he planned to hang in his section of the gallery earlier this week.
While acrylic paint is what he prefers to use, “I’m looking at all these pieces and they range from tempera to oil to acrylic. I even have one watercolor,” he said.
While Schuster’s work at Uncanny Valley can be viewed anytime during gallery hours, it also can be seen during The Erotica Art Show that will open at 7 p.m. Friday at the gallery. The Erotica Art Show will include everything from classical nudes to shibari rope bondage.
ON TOUR
In Schuster’s ideal world, he would create art full time with his own gallery featuring his work as well as the work of other artists.
At least for now, though, being a professional artist must continue to share life space with his day job as a case manager for a large Denver-based nonprofit.
“The pandemic made me take a step back and … look at the bigger picture of where I’m at with art and where I want to go,” Schuster said. “I think I realized how disconnected I have been and still am from the true heart of the art community in Mesa County and how much talent there really is in this valley.”
While Schuster put on annual shows for his work and that of other artists prior to the start of the pandemic, “I am taking it more seriously now than I ever have,” he said about his artist side.
Along with showing at Uncanny Valley and the August show at ArtLight, Schuster plans to have his studio on the Grand Valley Open Studio Tour in October.
“I’ve decided I’ve got to get back at this because it’s really my passion,” he said. It’s time to “dive in head first into the art community.”
For information about Schuster and his artwork, go to artesotericstudio.com or facebook.com/art.esoteric. To view videos about Schuster’s art or the creation of art, search for “Art Esoteric” on YouTube.