The work of two western Colorado artists can be found at The Main Street Gallery during December.
The show titled “Free Range Travels” features Jennifer Studt of Loma with photos and multimedia pieces and Eddie Aragon of Silt with watercolor and color pencil pieces.
The two happen to be related by marriage and both find inspiration from nature as well as their lifestyles, according to a news release from Main Street Gallery.
“We free range our livestock and we travel with them. Much of the work I’ve done in the past 10 years has centered around writing about and photographing our way of life,” Studt said in the news release.
“I spend a lot of time in the mountains, hunting or fishing,” said Aragon, whose family often goes on camping trips in the summer and snowmobiles in the winter. This is his first art show.
Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com