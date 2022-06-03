Inspired by the American West and its animals, DJ Janowski is eager to share the subjects of her artwork with others.
“I enjoy painting animals because they have keenly individual personalities, natures and symbolic significance. I aim to capture the essence of each of the creatures I paint. Sometimes it’s fierce, or funny, or curious or sad. You’ll meet a variety of creatures — from an iconic buffalo to a calculating wolf to a couple of very curious rabbits — in my upcoming show.” Janowski said in recent news release.
The show Janowski refers to is “Creatures Great & Small” with a reception from 5–8 p.m. on First Friday for Art, June 3, at The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St.
“Creatures Great & Small” will feature original paintings and giclee prints and can be viewed at the gallery through the end of June.
“I paint subjects that westerners identify with: coyotes, wolves, antelope, burros, rabbits, foxes, deer, mountain lions. And I avoid ‘cute.’ When I paint an animal, I intend to communicate that animal’s spirit, its attitude, its personality, in my painting. I paint what’s in my heart. And I often have to think for a long time about what I want to say with a painting. Once I have that worked out, the painting itself usually goes quickly,” Janowski said in the news release.
For information about this show, go to facebook.com/mainly412.
Here are details about other First Friday events:
View three exhibitions during a reception from 6:30–9:30 p.m. Friday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
“Contemporary Clay Biennial” includes 92 pieces from artists across the country chosen by juror Fong Choo. These pieces are from artists across the country, “pushing our views of the ceramic world and demonstrating clay’s incredible adaptability as an artistic medium,” according to information about the exhibition at gjartcenter.org.
“Cover to Cover” is an exhibition by the Rocky Mountain Collage Society. Along with viewing the pieces in the exhibition, those who attend can leaf through journals created by four collage artists.
There also will be an exhibition of artwork from The Art Center’s Permanent Collection, including pieces by Daniel Sprick and Paul Pletka.
For information about these exhibitions and the reception, go to gjartcenter.org.
Inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” the “We’re All Mad Here” show will open with a reception at 7 p.m. Friday at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St.
This reception includes an “Alice in Wonderland” character costume contest at 9 p.m.
For information, go to facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
The artwork of Justin Squire will be featured during an open studio from 5–7:30 p.m. Friday hosted by ArtLight Therapy & Studios, 310 N. Seventh St., No. 11.
For information about this event, go to facebook.com/ArtLightTherapyandStudios.
“Next,” an annual High School Art Competition exhibition, will be presented by Colorado Mesa University art and design department. It is set to open Friday, June 3, at 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., and will be on display through July.
For information, go to coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.