With a nod to “Alice in Wonderland” and a pop up event, the coming week will be a good one for local art.
Here are some details:
n The “We’re All Mad Here” art show will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St.
The annual show will be paired down a little this year, but it will still include live painting and sculpting by gallery member artists, said Matt Goss, gallery director.
“Alice in Wonderland” costumes are welcome, however there will not be a costume contest this year, Goss said.
Wine and beer will be served with a discount for anyone who can show a COVID-19 vaccination card.
“Come out and meet the artists and have a nice chat. We’d love to see some friendly faces,” Goss said.
Uncanny Valley has about 30 member artists and is an uncensored and commission-free gallery.
n A pop-up art show is planned from 1–4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave.
The show will feature local artists Cole Ketchem, Andrew Watson, Stella Poulton and others.
For information on the show, go to facebook.com/mutualfriends.gj.
n The Juried High School Art Exhibition “NEXT” will open Wednesday, May 12, at 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave.
This exhibition features the work of high school students from Colorado, Utah and Wyoming in a variety of media.
“NEXT” will be on display through June 24 and a reception is planned for 5–8 p.m. June 4.
Go to coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html for information about this exhibition and the gallery.
n Two exhibitions will open on Wednesday, May 12, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
“Light Studies” will feature the photography of local artist Dave Lord.
“Contemporary 2021: The Art of The Still” is a national juried exhibition with art in a variety of mediums. Eric Elliott, the painting and drawing professor at Colorado Mesa University, was the juror for this show.
A reception for the exhibitions is scheduled for June 4 and both will be on display through June 25.
For information, go to gjartcenter.org.
ART NOTE: The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., plans to again feature artists each month beginning with the First Friday in June. The gallery will begin representing local artist Dianna Fritzler in mid-May.