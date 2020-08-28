The Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational is still on for 2020, however the event will be different than in past years.
The show will be completely online, with six paintings from each of the artists who were selected for the invitational back in February, said John Lintott, founder of the event and art coordinator for the Colorado National Monument Association, which hosts the invitational with the Colorado Canyons Association.
The 2020 show will go up on Oct. 2 and continue through Dec. 20. Paintings can be viewed and purchased through links at coloradonma.org.
While Lintott likes being able to have the show available for the community for a longer time period, he’s saddened that the invitational will not be able to host the artists from out of state this year.
Travel and housing artists with host families would have been tough for this year’s invitational because of COVID-19, Lintott said.
“Many of them weren’t able to come at all,” he said.
Instead, artists will be allowed to paint in studio as well as en plein air, and those artists who haven’t been to this area before will be able to submit work in the same genre, such as desert scenes, he said.
This year’s show also will not be judged, he said.
In past years, artists in the invitation would scatter to paint for a week in the monument and the surrounding BLM National Conservation Areas such as McInnis Canyons NCA, which marks its 20th anniversary this year.
“The purpose of the show hasn’t changed, just the format,” said Lintott, who is still looking for purchase award sponsors for the invitational.
Purchase award sponsors formally agree to purchase a painting from the show and get a first look at the paintings and the first opportunity to buy, he said.
To become a purchase award sponsor contact Lintott by emailing jlintott@coloradonma.org or calling 858-3617, ext. 307.
Go to coloradonma.org/plein-air/ for information about the invitational.