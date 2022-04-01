This month’s First Friday for art lands on April Fool’s Day, but two new gallery spaces set to open that day are no joke.
The Art Center of Western Colorado will reveal The Jac Kephart Gallery and the Uncanny Valley Art Gallery will show off its new location.
JAC KEPHART GALLERY
After more than a year of fundraising and months of work, the doors will finally open to The Jac Kephart Gallery at The Art Center.
A grand opening reception for the gallery and ongoing exhibitions will be from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, April 1, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
The 1,700-square-foot Kephart Gallery was designed to be striking and to rise to the level of Kephart’s art, said Ronya Anna, president of the board of trustees.
The gallery’s glossy black tile floor and matte black ceiling set off the crisp white walls and draw the eye to the art, which is currently a retrospective of Kephart’s work.
“I think it turned out much better than we could have imagined,” Anna said.
Construction began in mid-December on the gallery space that used to be an open air serenity garden on The Art Center’s east side. It was one project among many to upgrade the facility, including installing a modern fire mitigation system, updating the HVAC system, roof repairs and storage improvements.
New carpeting is still coming for the Gould Gallery and it will flow well with the tile in the Kephart Gallery since the two galleries are now connected by a doorway, Anna said.
“I think people are going to be wowed by it,” said Lee Borden, the center’s executive director. “I think Jac would have just loved this gallery.”
Kephart was a “magnificent artist and supporter of the arts” and this gallery space will increase the center’s ability to promote the arts by creating more space for exhibitions and for the center’s learning programs for all ages, Borden said.
During Friday’s reception, members of the public can view the new gallery filled with Kephart’s artwork as well as the “Monuments & Canyons” exhibition from artists in the Monuments and Canyons Plein Air event, the Rockies West National watercolor show and the CMU Student Exhibition.
The reception will include hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
“We’re just really grateful to the community for the outpouring of support,” Anna said. “He (Kephart) was a loved individual.”
For information about the Kephart Gallery Project, which is 95% funded, go to gjartcenter.org/kephartproject.
UNCANNY VALLEY
The original tin ceiling is still there and it won’t be the only original thing to greet those stepping into Uncanny Valley Art Gallery for its “Grand Re-Re-Re-Opening Art Show.”
The original Douglas fir hardwood floors now can be seen, as well as the building’s original brick walls.
The shelving that was filled by hundreds of pairs of shoes when the location was Benge’s Shoe Store is now gone, opening up the room for art.
“We’ve just been putting a ton of love into this place,” said Matt Goss, gallery director for Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, which began its move east on Main Street in February.
Its “Grand Re-Re-Re-Opening Art Show” will begin with a reception at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at its new location at 514 Main St.
Construction work on the space took longer than Goss expected, and “people are really excited to get some peeks in here,” he said.
What they will find on Friday is an open and beautiful gallery, he said. There also is a classroom and demo space and an ADA compliant bathroom.
While its address is different, its operation as an uncensored and commission-free gallery will remain the same, Goss said.
Uncanny Valley will mark its 8th anniversary in May so “there is more than one celebration coming up,” he said.
For information about Uncanny Valley and its shows, go to facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.