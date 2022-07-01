Sculpture submissions sought for Grand Junction, Palisade By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jul 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Two Grand Valley public sculpture exhibits have put out calls for artists to share their work with the community.n The Downtown Grand Junction Art on the Corner exhibit is seeking submissions for its 2022/2023 temporary exhibit.Between 15–18 sculptures are sought and will be installed Oct. 8. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 5 at bit.ly/3QXbPWe.There is an honorarium of $1,000 per exhibited sculpture and four awards will be given that include cash prizes.n Palisade Art Vision is seeking sculptures by local artists for its exhibit in downtown Palisade.Four smaller sculptures and six larger sculptures are needed. Sculptures will be installed Sept. 10.Applications can be found at callforentry.org or information can be had by emailing info@palisade.com. Applications are due July 10.Stipends are given for the sculptures and accepted sculptors receive a Palisade hospitality package. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sculpture Palisade Submission Art Stipend Sculptor Award Hospitality Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 22% 66° 90° Fri Friday 90°/66° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 05:52:22 AM Sunset: 08:43:55 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 69° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/69° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:52:52 AM Sunset: 08:43:47 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Generally fair. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 20% 68° 90° Sun Sunday 90°/68° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 05:53:22 AM Sunset: 08:43:37 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 21% 66° 92° Mon Monday 92°/66° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 05:53:54 AM Sunset: 08:43:25 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 14% 67° 93° Tue Tuesday 93°/67° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 05:54:27 AM Sunset: 08:43:12 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 67° 94° Wed Wednesday 94°/67° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:55:01 AM Sunset: 08:42:56 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 69° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/69° Mainly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:55:36 AM Sunset: 08:42:38 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business