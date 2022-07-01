Two Grand Valley public sculpture exhibits have put out calls for artists to share their work with the community.

n The Downtown Grand Junction Art on the Corner exhibit is seeking submissions for its 2022/2023 temporary exhibit.

Between 15–18 sculptures are sought and will be installed Oct. 8. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 5 at bit.ly/3QXbPWe.

There is an honorarium of $1,000 per exhibited sculpture and four awards will be given that include cash prizes.

n Palisade Art Vision is seeking sculptures by local artists for its exhibit in downtown Palisade.

Four smaller sculptures and six larger sculptures are needed. Sculptures will be installed Sept. 10.

Applications can be found at callforentry.org or information can be had by emailing info@palisade.com. Applications are due July 10.

Stipends are given for the sculptures and accepted sculptors receive a Palisade hospitality package.