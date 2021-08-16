Keep an eye on the east hallway of Mesa County Libraries' Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
The Comic Con Art Show can be found in that hallway beginning Friday, Aug. 20.
There were 37 artist of all ages who submitted work for the juried show, according to Jessica Geddes, art librarian for Mesa County Libraries.
The top three artist for each of the show's age categories — age 11 and younger, 12–18 years old and age 19 and older — will be announced during the costume contest at Mesa County Libraries Comic Con on Sept. 18 at Grand Junction Convention Center, Geddes said.
The art show will be on display through Oct. 21.
For information about Mesa County Comic Con, go to mesacountylibraries.org/comiccon/.