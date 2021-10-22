The members of the Uptown Art Colony are ready to show off again.
Collage pieces, paintings, jewelry, prints and ceramics can be found at the Uptown Art Colony’s Annual Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave.
The 12 members of the colony didn’t have their sale in 2020 because of the pandemic, so this year “we definitely have a lot of art,” said Kathy Herzog, who works in oils and pastels.
The colony’s event has become known as a spot where affordable art can be found — original pieces, prints, miniatures and more — and it’s a good idea to arrive early for the largest selection or certain items, Herzog said.
Those who attend can enter drawings to win artwork by the show’s artists.
Masks will be required per the church’s requirements, and masks will be available at the door for those who forget to bring one along.
The artists in the show along with Herzog will be: Janice Copeland (oil); Claudia Heckel (oil, pastel, watercolor); Palea Goemmel (pastel); Judi DeVore (oil, watercolor); Judi Axthelm (pastel, cold wax); Karen Moore (oil, acrylic); Penny Youngren (pastel); Peg Oswald (ceramics, pastel); Sharon Weidner (oil); Sue Samuelson (watercolor, ink); and Ruth Leever (mixed media, collage).