With an eye to the future while honoring the legacy of a local artist, The Art Center of Western Colorado is getting ready for some big changes.
It has launched a $600,000 capital campaign to create a gallery space that will be named for the late Jac Kephart while also making some muchneeded upgrades to its 13,000-square-foot building at 1803 N. Seventh St.
Kephart, who died in 2019, was a painter and mixed-media artist who mentored a number of local artists and inspired many others. His work is in collections around the world and was carried by galleries across the United States.
A generous donor has given $300,000 to create the Jac Kephart Gallery at The Art Center and another $150,000 has been given to the effort by other donors, said Lee Borden, executive director for The Art Center.
“Now we need the community’s support to get to the finish line,” said Ronya Anna, who is vice president of The Art Center’s board and leads its capital campaign committee.
The 1,700-square-foot Jac Kephart Gallery will be located in what is now an open-air serenity garden, or Japanese garden, inside the east wall of The Art Center, Borden said.
Artwork by Kephart that was given to The Art Center will be displayed in the new gallery for at least three months of each year with other exhibits in the space the other nine months, Borden said.
Having additional gallery space will allow for more options for exhibitions and free space in other parts of the building, such as Studio Colorado, for The Art Center’s educational programs and studio rentals, Borden said.
As The Art Center put together a plan for the Jac Kephart Gallery, it was discovered the facility needed a modern fire mitigation system to meet current building codes. It is something that should have been done decades ago, but for one reason or another had not, Borden said.
That fire mitigation system along both structural and aesthetic upgrades to the building will be made concurrently with work to create the Jac Kephart Gallery, Borden said.
“It was a way to beautify a lot of spaces. … Projects that make a more welcoming environment for everyone,” Anna said.
If all goes well with fundraising, Borden expected construction for the project to begin in early summer.
For information about the project, go to gjartcenter.org/kephartproject.