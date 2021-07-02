July’s First Friday begins the holiday weekend with new exhibitions and receptions to attend.
Here is some of what you’ll find:
n In keeping with this Fourth of July weekend, there will be a reception for “Beneath The Camo” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St.
This annual show is a benefit for the Veterans Art Center. It includes a silent auction with art donated by members of the center and the gallery. Check out the auction on Friday, then keep an eye on those items through the end of the auction on July 31.
For information about “Beneath The Camo” and Uncanny Valley, go to facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
n The Art Center is set to highlight the work of its instructors and students with two exhibitions in July.
An opening reception for “Student Instructor” and an exhibition of student work from the center’s Artability programs will be from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St. Tickets to this reception are free, however they must be reserved at gjartcenter.org.
Along with viewing artwork in a variety of media and by artists of all ages in these exhibitions, take time during the reception to view “The Floating World,” an exhibition of woodblock prints from the center’s permanent collection and Cloisonné from the Robinson Collection and Kunz Estate that will be on display through Aug. 28.
n The work of artists from around the country will be displayed in “Found,” an juried exhibition showing Friday through July 30 at 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave.
A reception for “Found” will be from 5–8 p.m. Friday at the gallery and includes a 5:30 p.m. talk by the show’s juror, T.J. Smith.
“Found” features 2D and 3D pieces made of common, discarded items to create a message of sustainability. This exhibition is hosted by Art & Design Chapter of the Colorado Mesa University Alumni Association.
For information about this exhibition, go to facebook.com/CMUArtAlumni/ and coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
n While the Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., will not be having a First Friday reception, it is featuring several regional artists in July.
Those artists are Dianna Fritzler, “Bodacious Blooms” acrylic paintings; Mark Akins, oil landscapes; Julia Reid, abstract oil and coldwax paintings; Nick Landrum, acrylic and alcoholic ink paintings; and Diana Reiter, acrylic paintings.