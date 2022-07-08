It’s that time of year again. It’s time for the Mesa County Fair.
As Mesa County Fairgrounds Manager Kyle Carstens puts it “it’s the best five days of the summer.”
This year’s lineup of events and entertainment offers a diverse lineup and the Mesa County grandstands is the prime place to see much of the fun.
The fair starts Tuesday, July 12 and runs through Saturday, July 16.
For carnival lovers, the fair gets off to a bit of a head start with the Carnival Midway Attractions opening on Saturday, July 9 and running through Saturday, July 16. Unlimited daily wristbands are $35.
The grandstand lineup for 2022 offers quite the variety of events.
Wednesday, July 13 is “Military Night” at the fair with presentation by Kris Paronto, a former U.S. Ranger and author.
After the military he became a CIA operative and was with Special Forces team during the tragic 2012 Benghazi attack. He eventually co-wrote a book on the attack, which then was made into the movie “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.”
He will share his firsthand account of the Benghazi attack and how that fateful day impacted him and his comrades.
Paranto’s appearance will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at mcfairtickets.com.
Next Thursday, some of the top bull riders from the region and nation will be battling bulls for big prize money.
Eight seconds atop of a brazen bull is the goal for these profession bull riders.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the action starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $15.
Rodeo takes center stage on Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m.
From barrel racing to bronc riding to calf roping, the action is nonstop and exhilarating. Tickets are on sale for $15.
Saturday, July 16 is all about horse power without the horse when the monster trucks roar into the fairgrounds.
Two monster truck shows are scheduled. The first starts at 1:30 p.m. but if you want to get an up-close look at these massive trucks, the pit party goes from noon to 1 p.m.
In the evening, the monster truck show starts at 7:30 p.m. with pit party going from 6-7 p.m.
Competition includes racing, wheelie contests, freestyle action and stunts.
Go to happsnow.com/event/monster-trux-tour for information on tickets.
OTHER EVENTS
A free community dance opens the fair on Tuesday night.
As with every year, the 4H show where local youth and neighbors showcase what they’ve raised, grown or created.
The animal judging is one of the great traditions of the county fair.
It starts on Tuesday and concludes with the Parade of Champions on Friday and the livestock sale on Saturday, July 15-16.
Carstens said the 4H events celebrate the region’s agriculture community.
“This showcases the hard work the 4H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) kids have done over the year,” he said.
Wine Night at the Fair is also back this year. The popular wine tasting event is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Ticket prices include $40 for single tickets, $190 for a 5 pack and $350 for 10.
DAILY EVENTS
n “Cool Zoo” features alligators to insects, and giant snakes and exotic birds. The zoo is open daily with three three interactive educational shows each day.
n Cirque Zuma Zuma has been described as an African-style Cirque du Soleil. There will be three shows a day.
n Colorado Keys: John & Amy Tuck, a fun dueling piano show will close the fair each night.
n Chris Mabrey hypnotist: This popular 90 minute show will entertain spectators as they watch people become hypnotized.
n NASCAR Experience: This includes a NASCAR simulator and photo opportunities with track driven race cars.
Information and to purchase tickets: mesacountyfair.com.